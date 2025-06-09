“Good Morning America” Reveals Line-Up for 2025 Summer Concert Series
Viewers of the ABC stalwart will be present for performances from artists such as New Kids on the Block, Gloria Estefan, Laufey, Teyana Taylor and more.
ABC News’ Good Morning America has announced the line-up for its annual Summer Concert Series, featuring award-winning, world-renowned artists.
What’s Happening:
- The 2025 GMA Summer Concert Series is set to kick off on Thursday, June 12th this year, with a nostalgic performance by pop legends New Kids on the Block.
- Incidentally, that will be the last concert inside the current GMA Times Square studio, before the move to the new studio in Downtown Manhattan.
- On Friday, July 18th, rapper BIA and multiplatinum selling artist G-Eazy will each perform their hits live in Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star game.
- Other performers this summer include Dierks Bently, Gloria Estefan, Good Charlotte, Laufey, Manuel Turizo and Teyana Taylor.
- All performances will air during the Good Morning America broadcast (7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT).
2025 Summer Concert Series Lineup:
- June 12th – New Kids on the Block (#NKOTBonGMA)
- July 18th – BIA and G-Eazy (#BIAonGMA and #GEazyOnGMA)
- Aug. 1st – Manuel Turizo (#ManuelTurizoOnGMA)
- Aug. 8th – Good Charlotte (#GoodCharlotteOnGMA)
- Aug. 15th – Laufey (#LaufeyOnGMA)
- Aug. 22nd – Gloria Estefan (#GloriaEstefanOnGMA)
- Aug. 27th – Dierks Bentley (#DierksBentleyOnGMA)
- Aug. 29th – Teyana Taylor (#TeyanaTaylorOnGMA)
What They’re Saying:
- Simone Swink, senior executive producer of Good Morning America: "We're thrilled to host this year's Summer Concert Series in our brand-new, state-of-the-art studio. It's an exciting chapter for us, and we can't wait to welcome incredible artists and our viewers into our home, right here in the heart of downtown Manhattan."
Laufey Heads to the GMA Stage:
- One of my favorite artists, Laufey, is among the lineup of performances for this year’s Concert Series. While still providing a poppy sound, the Icelandic singer’s jazz influence really comes through, bringing a new kind of jazz to today’s audiences.
- Laufey recently released a new single, “Tough Luck," ahead of the release of her latest album, “A Matter of Time," on August 22nd.
- Later this year, the artist will be going on tour, which will include stops in Los Angeles and Orlando.
- She also appeared at Disney's House of Mouse product launch event last week in Los Angeles.
