Disney Stars, Music Makers and Influencers Attend Disney’s House of Mouse Product Launch Event in Los Angeles

Last week, Disney Consumer Products held the Disney's House of Mouse event in Los Angeles, which saw a number of musical talents attend as Disney unveiled some new products.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s House of Mouse global tour made its U.S. debut on Thursday, June 5th in Los Angeles, unveiling exclusive Mickey & Friends merchandise and collaborations from leading lifestyle, fashion, and collectibles partners.

The exclusive event took place at nya Studios West as editors, influencers, and creators previewed some of DIsney’s latest product launches – all celebrating Mickey, Minnie, and their iconic crew through fresh, fashion-forward lenses.

Guests explored larger-than-life installations, interactive photo ops, and Mickey Mouse-inspired experiences designed by top brand collaborators including Pop Mart, Loungefly, Cakeworthy, Hot Topic, Civil Regime, Pandora, Gap, Junkfood, Shoe Palace, PopSockets, Face Place, Impressions, Kitsch, Mr. Brainwash, Tweezerman, FHI Heat, Touchland, Sunglass Hut, Basin, Creme Shop, Pez, Makeup eraser, and more.

Celebrity attendees included Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak (spinning as DJ Pee .Wee) and appearances from Laufey, Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, and more.

Some of the collections featured include:

Mickey Mouse Through the Years Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Through the Years Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

New Donald Duck plush

Donald Duck Pastel Plush - 10 1/4" - Disney Store Japan

Laufey Attends Disney's House of Mouse:

One of my favorite artists, Laufey

Laufey recently released a new single, “Tough Luck," ahead of the release of her latest album, “A Matter of Time," on August 22nd.

Later this year, the artist will be going on tour, which will include stops in Los Angeles and Orlando.

