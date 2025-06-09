Disney Stars, Music Makers and Influencers Attend Disney’s House of Mouse Product Launch Event in Los Angeles
Last week, Disney Consumer Products held the Disney's House of Mouse event in Los Angeles, which saw a number of musical talents attend as Disney unveiled some new products.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s House of Mouse global tour made its U.S. debut on Thursday, June 5th in Los Angeles, unveiling exclusive Mickey & Friends merchandise and collaborations from leading lifestyle, fashion, and collectibles partners.
- The exclusive event took place at nya Studios West as editors, influencers, and creators previewed some of DIsney’s latest product launches – all celebrating Mickey, Minnie, and their iconic crew through fresh, fashion-forward lenses.
- Guests explored larger-than-life installations, interactive photo ops, and Mickey Mouse-inspired experiences designed by top brand collaborators including Pop Mart, Loungefly, Cakeworthy, Hot Topic, Civil Regime, Pandora, Gap, Junkfood, Shoe Palace, PopSockets, Face Place, Impressions, Kitsch, Mr. Brainwash, Tweezerman, FHI Heat, Touchland, Sunglass Hut, Basin, Creme Shop, Pez, Makeup eraser, and more.
- Celebrity attendees included Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak (spinning as DJ Pee .Wee) and appearances from Laufey, Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, and more.
Some of the collections featured include:
- Disney Store exclusive Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse “Through the Years" pullover sweatshirts
Mickey Mouse Through the Years Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Through the Years Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
- New Donald Duck plush from Disney Store Japan
Donald Duck Pastel Plush - 10 1/4" - Disney Store Japan
- Shoe Palace unveiled its first-ever Mickey & Friends streetwear collection, including varsity-style Mickey jerseys, a denim worker’s jacket, vintage jorts, athleisure sets (including a cream Minnie tennis skirt!), and a retro-inspired bowling bag.
Laufey Attends Disney's House of Mouse:
- One of my favorite artists, Laufey, was in attendance at the event. While still providing a poppy sound, the Icelandic singer’s jazz influence really comes through, bringing a new kind of jazz to today’s audiences.
- Laufey recently released a new single, “Tough Luck," ahead of the release of her latest album, “A Matter of Time," on August 22nd.
- Later this year, the artist will be going on tour, which will include stops in Los Angeles and Orlando.
