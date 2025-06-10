1993 Cult Classic “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” Airing on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney” Later This Month
They do say never work with children or animals…
A 1990s cult classic film is getting a primetime airing on ABC later this month as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC typically gives its airtime to Disney’s latest and greatest films, like 2023’s The Little Mermaid, Moana or Inside Out.
- You might even see anniversary screenings for classic films such as Mary Poppins or Cinderella.
- But on June 30th, ABC is going a different route by airing the 1993 film, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey – where two dogs and a cat set off on a heartwarming American adventure to reunite with their beloved owners.
- Itself a remake of the 1963 film The Incredible Journey, Homeward Bound was popular enough to produce a sequel, 1996’s Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco.
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey airs Sunday, June 29th from 9:03-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can also stream it anytime via Disney+.
More on Homeward Bound:
- The Homeward Bound series is not one I’ve personally seen before, but I am pretty well acquainted with both film’s scores, which were provided by the incredible Bruce Broughton.
- In addition to working on films such as Silverado, The Monster Squad and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, Broughton also provided excellent scores to a number of Disney Parks attractions – such as The Timekeeper, Spaceship Earth, Ellen’s Energy Adventure and Honey, I Shrunk the Audience.
- Meanwhile, back in 2023, our own Ben Breitbart had the chance to interview Benj Thall, who starred as Peter, in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.
