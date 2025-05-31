Former "Doctor Odyssey" Crew Members Sue Disney and 20th TV Over Sexual Harassment on Set

The suit was filed on Friday, May 30th.

20th Television’s Doctor Odyssey is in hot waters, as several crew members have joined forces to sue both 20th and Disney for alleged sexual harassment they experienced on set.

Lawsuit at Sea:

The Wrap ABC Doctor Odyssey have filed a lawsuit against 20th Television and Disney for alleged sexual harassment they experienced while working on the Ryan Murphy procedural.

have filed a lawsuit against 20th Television and Disney for alleged sexual harassment they experienced while working on the Ryan Murphy procedural. Filed on Friday, Caroline Mack, Alicia Haverland and Ava Steinbrenner bravely came forward about the “unchecked campaign of sexual harassment" they experienced from their prop master Tyler Patton.

Patton served as their supervisor on set, and allegedly subjected the trio to sexual comments and unwanted touching.

According to the suit, the crew members were fired from the series after complaining about the advances.

Patton’s supervisor was his wife Tammie Patton.

The three claim that, since being fired, they have been unable to work on 20th Century and Disney projects since.

The suit detailed the experiences of the women, which states Tyler and his other male colleagues would often detail their sexual preferences in front of them, used sexually explicit language towards them, shared pornographic materials, and groped them.

Tyler was also let go after an HR complaint was filed against him.

However, after his firing, the trio alleges Tammie Patton quickly began assigning them meaningless tasks and threatening their own jobs.

20th Television later went on to replace the entire props team, which the trio claims was to avoid having to handle the “remaining employee-relations issues tied to Tyler Patton’s and Tammie Patton’s misconduct."

Tyler was previously involved with a sexual harassment case at Universal.

Doctor Odyssey premiered back in September of 2024 with some of the highest ratings on the network. The show struggled to maintain ratings, and has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Read More ABC: