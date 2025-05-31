"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Taraji P. Henson, Nick Kroll and More to Appear Week of June 2nd

Prime Focus topics cover life from beyond our planet, a man serving 26 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit, and USAID cuts affecting Uganda.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 2nd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 2nd-6th:

Monday, June 2 Randy Rainbow ( Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses ) Gloria Gaynor ( Happy Tears ) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, talks to the head of the Pentagon’s UAP program, which is tasked with investigating mysterious videos some say point to life from beyond this planet

Tuesday, June 3 Rapper Lil Tecca ( Dark Thoughts ) Jonathan Van Ness and Julie Murphy ( Let Them Stare ) Prime Focus, featuring Linsey Davis, looks at the case of a man who served 26 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit. Davis talks with him in prison and with his family and the high-profile folks who are pitching a grassroots effort to get him out.

Wednesday, June 4 Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells ( I Don’t Understand You ) Renée Elise Goldsberry ( Who I Really Am ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, June 5 Isabel LaRosa ( Raven ) Antonia Gentry ( Ginny & Georgia ) Prime Focus, featuring Ines de La Cuetara, looks at how USAID cuts are affecting Uganda

Friday, June 6 Taraji P. Henson ( Straw ) Artemas ( Southbound ) TikTalk with Madeline Bennett



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.