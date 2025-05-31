"GMA3' Guest List: Keanu Reeves, Nicole Ari Parker and More to Appear Week of June 2nd

Plus, the cast of "And Just Like That...," tips for summertime fun, nightly beauty routine and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 2nd-6th

Monday, June 2 Shop GMA: Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) Lori Bergamotto (Tips for how to boost your summertime fun) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, June 3 Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle magazine beauty editor; beauty products for your nighttime routine) GMA Out Loud: Deals & Steals with Jason Wu and Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, June 4 Keanu Reeves discusses From the World of John Wick: Ballerina with Chris Connelly Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, June 5 Nicole Ari Parker ( And Just Like That… ) Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert; how to spice up summer cooking) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, June 6 Sarita Choudhury ( And Just Like That… ) Casey Elsass ( What Can I Bring?: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.