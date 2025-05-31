"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Owen Wilson, Seth MacFarlane and More to Appear Week of June 2nd
"Kimmel" also welcomes Brett Goldstein, Tom Hiddleston, Jenny Slate, Atsuko Okatsuka, and more.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 2nd-6th:
- Monday, June 2
- Owen Wilson (Stick)
- Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)
- Musical Guest Mariah the Scientist
- Tuesday, June 3
- Tom Hiddleston (The Life of Chuck)
- Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
- Musical Guest Leon Thomas
- Wednesday, June 4
- Atsuko Okatsuka (Atsuko Okatsuka: Father)
- Musical Guest Garbage
- Thursday, June 5
- Seth MacFarlane (Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements)
- Draymond Green
- Musical Guest Ty Dolla $ign
- Friday, June 6
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.