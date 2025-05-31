"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Owen Wilson, Seth MacFarlane and More to Appear Week of June 2nd

"Kimmel" also welcomes Brett Goldstein, Tom Hiddleston, Jenny Slate, Atsuko Okatsuka, and more.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 2nd-6th:

Monday, June 2 Owen Wilson ( Stick ) Brett Goldstein ( Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life ) Musical Guest Mariah the Scientist

Tuesday, June 3 Tom Hiddleston ( The Life of Chuck ) Jenny Slate ( Dying for Sex ) Musical Guest Leon Thomas

Wednesday, June 4 Atsuko Okatsuka ( Atsuko Okatsuka: Father ) Musical Guest Garbage

Thursday, June 5 Seth MacFarlane ( Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements ) Draymond Green Musical Guest Ty Dolla $ign

Friday, June 6 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.