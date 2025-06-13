Nat Geo’s “Underdogs” Original Series Soundtrack Now Available to Stream
Featuring a score from composer Harry Gregson-Williams, you can now listen to the score of the humorous new Nat Geo series.
Nat Geo and Hollywood Records have released the Underdogs Original Series Soundtrack, featuring a score from award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of this weekend’s premiere of Ryan Reynolds’ new National Geographic series, Underdogs, the official soundtrack for the series has been released.
- The score has been composed by Harry Gregson-Williams, known for his scores for films such as Shrek, The Martian and Gladiator II.
- The Underdogs Original Series Soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.
“Underdogs" Original Series Soundtrack Track List:
- 1. The Underdogs
- 2. Ah, Africa!
- 3. Ballroom Beaks
- 4. The Superzeroes
- 5. Pixel Hero
- 6. Wherever We Land
- 7. Run with the Pack
- 8. Ground Beneath Our Feet
- 9. Born to Regrow
- 10. Still Evolving
- 11. No Sleep ‘Til Siesta
- 12. Tricksters
- 13. The Echo Beneath
- 14. The Unusual Suspects
- 15. Underdogs Need Love Too
- 16. Clumsy by Nature
- 17. Waking Up
- 18. Cold-Blooded
- 19. Magic Hour
- 20. Hyena Business
- 21. The Perfect Heist
- 22. Zero to Hero
.
About Underdogs:
- For over 100 years, National Geographic has brought you breathtaking wildlife footage of iconic animals, but now it's time for the underdogs to get a chance to shine.
- From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, Underdogs celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don’t usually get to be the stars of the show.
- Each episode of the five-part series will showcase a different aspect of these underdogs’ bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills and gross-out behaviors.
- Narrated by Ryan Reynolds and produced by his company, Maximum Effort, Underdogs premieres June 15th at 9/8c, simulcast on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Check out Maxon’s review of Underdogs, which “hilariously explores the weirder side of Earth's ecosystem."
Jaws @ 50:
- Even though it's a classic Universal film, the Disney-owned National Geographic will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with an all-new documentary.
- Made with the participation of Steven Spielberg, the trailer has debuted for Jaws @ 50, coming to National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu in July.
- Alongside the new documentary comes the annual return of the popular SharkFest programming block.
