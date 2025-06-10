National Geographic's Hit Summer Event "Sharkfest" Returns with New Content, Celebration of "JAWS" Anniversary
It’s that time of year, National Geographic’s hit summer event, SHARKFEST, is back with over 25 hours of programming, and with a milestone anniversary of a Hollywood classic, is the perfect way to celebrate Sharks this summer.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic’s hit summer event, SHARKFEST, returns with over 25 hours of programming, and this year’s lineup dives deeper than ever into the science, power and beauty of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator.
- Making a splash at the top of this year’s lineup is the brand-new special Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, which follows the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning cinematographer and National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory on a high-stakes, cage-free mission to film great white sharks off the coast of South Africa.
- Sharks Up Close kicks off SHARKFEST beginning July 5 at 8/7c on National Geographic.
- Select series and specials will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, shark-infested content will air on Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Jr., and DisneyXD throughout the month.
- A 24/7 live stream of last year’s SHARKFEST content will also air on YouTube.
- The SHARKFEST slate continues with the thrilling original JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story - the only authorized documentary celebrating the blockbuster that redefined Hollywood and launched a cultural fascination with sharks. The doc features exclusive interviews with Steven Spielberg, rare archival footage, and reflections from Hollywood’s top filmmakers, Peter Benchley’s family, shark scientists, and conservationists while revisiting the film’s legacy and exploring how it shifted public perception from fear to awe.
- From California shores to the seas down under in Australia, SHARKFEST will take viewers on an epic ocean adventure across the globe with the following:
Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Premieres July 5 at 8/7c on National Geographic
- Streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu
- Bertie heads to South Africa for his most audacious mission yet. The wild waters here are a hotspot for one of the ocean’s most famous and feared predators, the great white shark. Diving in the shallows without a cage, Bertie will attempt to film these huge sharks. By entering their domain, he discovers the challenges they face on our rapidly changing planet.
Investigation Shark Attack
- Premieres nightly beginning July 5 at 9/8c on National Geographic
- Streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu
- Delivering an in-depth look inside the mind of these apex predators, the six-part series explores shark behavior from their unique perspective. An intense forensic investigation at the innovative Shark Headquarters by a panel of scientists analyzes key theories and ultimately dissects each encounter to determine what leads sharks to strike.
Super Shark Highway
- Premieres nightly beginning July 5 at 10/9c on National Geographic
- Streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu
- Sharks have ruled our oceans for over 400 million years. In comparison, humans are relatively new visitors. So, how do we keep both parties safe when our worlds collide? In the six-part series, two elite shark research teams infiltrate two of Australia's busiest shark migration routes to unlock the mysteries of these apex predators. One will follow white sharks along Australia’s southern shark highway, while the other team tracks the big and elusive sharks along the tropical north. Dive in with elite scientific teams as they study their mysterious movements, witness new behaviors, and determine how humans can coexist with these incredible creatures.
JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
- Premieres July 10 at 9/8c on National Geographic
- Streams July 11 on Disney+ and Hulu
- JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY is the authorized documentary celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Alongside Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Featuring rare archival footage and interviews with acclaimed Hollywood directors, top shark scientists, and conservationists, the documentary uncovers the behind-the-scenes chaos and how the film launched the summer blockbuster, inspired a new wave of filmmakers, and paved the way for shark conservation that continues today.
Sharks of the North
- Premieres July 12 at 10/9c on National Geographic
- Streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu
- Sightings of great white sharks have been on the rise on Canada’s Atlantic coast. Alanna Canaran, a passionate science educator and dive instructor, embarks on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these magnificent creatures and is determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. As the journey unfolds, Canaran and her team dive into the history of human-shark relationships along the coast. Facing numerous challenges, including elusive sharks and treacherous weather conditions, the team perseveres. With sheer determination and a stroke of luck, they gather invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.
Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator
- Premieres July 13 at 9/8c on National Geographic
- Streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu
- As shark populations are declining, finding ways to share the seas is more critical than ever. In a series of jaw-dropping stories, survivors recount their harrowing encounters with massive sharks … where some emerged miraculously unscathed and others were less fortunate. By studying the key hot spots that make up the most shark-infested waters in the world, we can learn what attracts these massive predators to frequent these areas. Video evidence can show us how these incredible hunters lean on their highly evolved skills and reveal how we can minimize our risks when entering their domain. Sharks have adapted over 400 million years to become the perfect sea predators, and our survival on land is interlinked with theirs in the sea.
Summer of Sharks:
- With the anniversary of Jaws this year, it has proven to be a big summer for sharks. While SHARKFEST has taken place for quite some time, this year Sharks are top of mind more than before.
- At Universal Studios Florida, the San Francisco area of the park (as Amity no longer exists) has been transformed into a celebration of the classic film.
- The area is complete with a photo op not only celebrating the film, but the classic attraction that once was located nearby to where this temporary fun is taking place.
- In Martha’s Vineyard, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum has an exhibit taking place that is celebrating the movie, along with other celebratory screenings across the country.
- The special documentary debuting as part of National Geographic’s SHARKFEST is only part of the 50th anniversary fun, and you can find out more about it in our review here.
