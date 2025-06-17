Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Sets Out on Campaign to Get Disney CEO Bob Iger an Honorary Oscar

The "Star Wars" head has been lobbying with Academy reps to award the longtime Disney CEO.

Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm President, recently began lobbying the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to award Disney CEO Bob Iger with an honorary Oscar.

What’s Happening:

Variety

Kennedy has apparently been reaching out to members of the Academy to nominate Iger for one of their annual honors.

Over the past few weeks, all branches of the organization have been active, giving Kennedy an opportunity to speak with members to help push the Academy into honoring the executive.

During his tenure with Disney, Iger acquired Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox.

Disney is also the longtime broadcaster for the annual Academy Awards, which airs annually on ABC.

According to the news source, Iger was not privy to Kennedy’s attempts to secure him the honorary award.

Iger is set to step down from his position as CEO early next year, with current rumors pointing to Josh D’Amaro taking over the House of Mouse.

Academy Awards Ahead:

This year, Conan O’Brien hosted the annual ceremony, earning positive critical reception.

He is set to take on the role of host again next year.

2026 will be a big year for Conan, who is also set to star in the upcoming Toy Story 5 alongside Tim Allen and Tom Hanks.

alongside Tim Allen and Tom Hanks.

