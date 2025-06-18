It's a Wrap, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 Production is Complete

“Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three neighbors who start a podcast to solve a murder in their apartment complex.

Who's ready for some more Only Murders in the Building? Production for the fifth season has officially wrapped up.

What’s Happening:

Only Murders in the Building has shared an exciting production update through a new behind-the-scenes video.

Since its 2021 debut on Hulu

Each season has continued this engaging premise, attracting notable guest stars like Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

Although Season 5 does not have a confirmed release date yet, the latest update indicates that the show's return is imminent.

On the official Only Murders in the Building X account, a behind-the-scenes video reveals that production for Season 5 has concluded.

The clip showcases guest stars Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, and Téa Leoni attempting to share the news, only to be joined by Martin, Short, Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Together, the cast enthusiastically announces the completion of the season, receiving cheers from the crew. The video can be viewed below:

That's a wrap on Season 5! 🎬 Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for a fantastic production. New mystery coming soon... ⛲️ #OMITB pic.twitter.com/7KLd6MkCKd — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 17, 2025

In today's streaming television landscape, significant gaps between seasons are common.

Some series have faced even longer delays due to the 2023 strikes by writers and actors, highlighting the trend of irregular scheduling in streaming shows.

My Guess On When Season 5 Will Be Released:

This is only my guess; a release date has not been given.

Only Murders in the Building has effectively bucked recent trends by sticking to a consistent release schedule over its first four seasons, with new seasons launching in either June or August.

Following this pattern, my thoughts are that Season 5 will also premiere in August, as it follows a comparable production timeline.

Season 4 wrapped up its production in June and started streaming new episodes on August 27, 2024.

