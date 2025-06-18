It's a Wrap, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 Production is Complete
“Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three neighbors who start a podcast to solve a murder in their apartment complex.
Who's ready for some more Only Murders in the Building? Production for the fifth season has officially wrapped up.
What’s Happening:
- Only Murders in the Building has shared an exciting production update through a new behind-the-scenes video.
- Since its 2021 debut on Hulu, the series has become a viewer favorite, featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as neighbors who start a podcast to investigate a murder.
- Each season has continued this engaging premise, attracting notable guest stars like Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.
- Although Season 5 does not have a confirmed release date yet, the latest update indicates that the show's return is imminent.
- On the official Only Murders in the Building X account, a behind-the-scenes video reveals that production for Season 5 has concluded.
- The clip showcases guest stars Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, and Téa Leoni attempting to share the news, only to be joined by Martin, Short, Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton.
- Together, the cast enthusiastically announces the completion of the season, receiving cheers from the crew. The video can be viewed below:
- In today's streaming television landscape, significant gaps between seasons are common.
- Some series have faced even longer delays due to the 2023 strikes by writers and actors, highlighting the trend of irregular scheduling in streaming shows.
My Guess On When Season 5 Will Be Released:
- This is only my guess; a release date has not been given.
- Only Murders in the Building has effectively bucked recent trends by sticking to a consistent release schedule over its first four seasons, with new seasons launching in either June or August.
- Following this pattern, my thoughts are that Season 5 will also premiere in August, as it follows a comparable production timeline.
- Season 4 wrapped up its production in June and started streaming new episodes on August 27, 2024.
