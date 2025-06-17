"Such Brave Girls” Returns, Hulu Drops Second Season Release Date
You still have time to catch up on the first season before the new season premieres.
Hulu has revealed the date announcement for the second season of the British comedy Such Brave Girls.
What's Happening:
- If you were a fan of the first season of Such Brave Girls, you’ll love what's in store for season two.
- The brand-new season will premiere on Hulu on July 7th.
- If you haven't seen the first season yet, you still have plenty of time to binge-watch all the episodes currently available for streaming on Hulu.
- You can check out first look images here.
About Such Brave Girls:
- This dysfunctional family sitcom centers on sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson, Kat's real-life sister), along with their single mother, Deb (Louise Brealey).
- Together, they navigate the complexities of life, relying solely on their poor decision-making and self-worth that is inextricably linked to individuals who show little regard for them.
- The characters are characterized by their vanity, selfishness, significant financial struggles, and a pathological craving for affection, all while exhibiting a misguided and overwhelming capacity for love.
About Kat Sadler:
- Kat Sadler is an accomplished writer, actor, and comedian who has received a BAFTA award for her work.
- Not only does she star in Such Brave Girls, but she also created it.
- The show premiered on BBC Three, earning critical acclaim and ultimately winning the 2024 BAFTA for Scripted Comedy.
- Additionally, Kat was honored with the award for Emerging Talent: Fiction, highlighting her impressive contributions to the industry.
More Entertainment News:
- Teaser Now Available for Hulu’s Upcoming Limited Series That Sheds Light on Amanda Knox's Harrowing Ordeal
- Reigniting Old Fueds - Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon to Reunite on New Season of "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire"
- Taste the Unexpected: Nat Geo Renews “Tucci in Italy" for a Second Season
- “Golden" Stars Make Waves in Tenth Season of “Bachelor in Paradise"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com