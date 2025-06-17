Teaser Now Available for Hulu’s Upcoming Limited Series That Sheds Light on Amanda Knox's Harrowing Ordeal
The series is scheduled to debut on August 20th.
A new trailer has been revealed for Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.
What’s Happening:
- A new teaser for Hulu's upcoming limited series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, was unveiled during the fifth game of the NBA Finals.
- Starring Grace Van Patten in the role of Amanda Knox, the series is set to premiere on August 20th with the release of two episodes.
- Following the premiere, new episodes will be available for streaming every Wednesday.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Synopsis:
- This limited series draws inspiration from the heart-wrenching tale of Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted in the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.
- It chronicles her 16-year battle to prove her innocence and regain her freedom.
Cast:
- Grace Van Patten
- Sharon Horgan
- John Hoogenakker
- Francesco Acquaroli
- Giuseppe De Domenico
- Roberta Mattei
About Actress Grace Van Patten:
- Grace Van Patten is an accomplished actress recognized for her performances in the Hulu series Tell Me Lies, where she portrays Lucy Albright, and in Nine Perfect Strangers as Zoe Marconi.
- Her film credits include notable supporting roles in The Meyerowitz Stories and Under the Silver Lake.
- Furthermore, she has received acclaim for her leading performance in the independent film Good Posture.
