Taste the Unexpected: Nat Geo Renews “Tucci in Italy” for a Second Season
From Venice to Sicily, Stanley Tucci will delves deeper into Italy in the just-announced second season.
Stanley Tucci will be traveling back to Italy, as Nat Geo has renewed Tucci in Italy for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that a second season of Tucci in Italy is in the pipeline at National Geographic, set for five additional episodes.
- The first season, which premiered last month, saw Tucci exploring regions such as Tuscany, Lombardy, Abruzzo, Trentino-Alto Adige and Lazio.
- In the second season, he will venture for the first time to Le Marche, while revisiting Sicily, Veneto, Campania and Sardinia.
- Throughout his travels, Tucci meets with local chefs, historians, farmers, winemakers, and artisans to uncover the lesser-known culinary rituals that define each region.
- The show was initially handed a 10-episode order by Nat Geo, but that turned into five episodes during production.
- Tucci had previously visited Italy for CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
- Check out Marshal’s review of season 1 of Tucci in Italy, which ever so simply uses the power of sharing a dish as a way to highlight human connection.
- All episodes of Tucci in Italy are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Jaws @ 50:
- Even though it's a classic Universal film, the Disney-owned National Geographic will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with an all-new documentary.
- Made with the participation of Steven Spielberg, the trailer for Jaws @ 50 has debuted, coming to National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu in July.
- Alongside the new documentary comes the annual return of the popular SharkFest programming block.
