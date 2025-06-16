Taste the Unexpected: Nat Geo Renews “Tucci in Italy” for a Second Season

From Venice to Sicily, Stanley Tucci will delves deeper into Italy in the just-announced second season.

Deadline reports Tucci in Italy is in the pipeline at National Geographic, set for five additional episodes.

The first season, which premiered last month, saw Tucci exploring regions such as Tuscany, Lombardy, Abruzzo, Trentino-Alto Adige and Lazio.

In the second season, he will venture for the first time to Le Marche, while revisiting Sicily, Veneto, Campania and Sardinia.

Throughout his travels, Tucci meets with local chefs, historians, farmers, winemakers, and artisans to uncover the lesser-known culinary rituals that define each region.

The show was initially handed a 10-episode order by Nat Geo, but that turned into five episodes during production.

Tucci had previously visited Italy for CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy .

Check out Marshal's review Tucci in Italy

All episodes of Tucci in Italy are now streaming on Disney+ Hulu

Jaws @ 50:

Even though it's a classic Universal film, the Disney-owned National Geographic will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with an all-new documentary

Made with the participation of Steven Spielberg, the trailer for Jaws @ 50 has debuted

Alongside the new documentary comes the annual return of the popular SharkFest programming block

