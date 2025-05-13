Hulu Shares First Look Images and Teaser for Season 2 of British Comedy "Such Brave Girls"

A teaser clip showcasing Season 2 is available now.
Hulu has shared some first look images and a teaser for the second season of the British comedy series, Such Brave Girls.

  • Exciting news for fans of Such Brave Girls, as new images from Season 2 have been released ahead of the return of the BAFTA-winning comedy from BBC and Hulu, according to Deadline.

  • The series, supported by A24 and created by Kat Sadler, centers on a troubled mother and her two daughters, presenting a loosely autobiographical narrative about their struggle for a better life.
  • Following the premiere of its first season in 2023, the show was renewed last year.
  • Sadler portrays Josie, who, alongside her sister Lizzie Davidson and their mother Deb, played by Louise Brealey, is fervently seeking to escape the confines of their cramped, deteriorating, and financially troubled home. In the upcoming Season 2, viewers will witness Dev, portrayed by Paul Bazely, and Seb, played by Freddie Meredith, making efforts to aid their escape.
  • The official premiere dates for the series in both the UK and the U.S. will be announced at a later time.
  • The six-part series is produced by Various Artists Limited (VAL) for BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu.
  • A teaser clip showcasing Season 2 has been released by Hulu, which can be viewed below.

