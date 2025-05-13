Hulu Releases Official Trailer for “Nine Puzzles” Streaming Later This Month
The initial six episodes are set to premiere on May 21.
Hulu has released the official trailer for Nine Puzzles, streaming later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the official trailer for Hulu’s Nine Puzzles.
- Ten years ago, Yoon Ena (Kim Dami) returned home to find her uncle murdered, with only a single puzzle piece left beside him. Struggling with amnesia regarding the events that led her there, she quickly became the primary suspect in the eyes of Detective Hansaem (Son Sukku).
- Determined to uncover the truth and clear her name, she embarks on a journey to become a criminal profiler, seeking to determine whether she was indeed responsible for the crime.
- The first six episodes will debut on May 21, accessible in the U.S. through Hulu and worldwide on Disney+.
- Subsequently, three more episodes are slated to launch on May 28, while the final two episodes are expected to be released on June 4.
