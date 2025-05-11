Onyx Collective Orders Edgar Ramirez-Led Pilot for Hulu
The new series will also be executive-produced by the actor.
A new drama pilot has been ordered by the Onyx Collective for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Edgar Ramirez is set to star and executive produce an all new drama pilot for Hulu.
- Deadline reports that Ramirez will headline this untitled pilot that follows two real estate developers who fight for land, power, and to see the other fail.
- Ramirez will star as one of the two rivals whose ambition quickly turns into machiavellian ruthlessness.
- The script was written by Roberto Patino and Cassius Corrigan and will be directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios.
- No timeline has been given on the pilot’s production, but continues Onyx Collective’s robust and ever-growing slate at Hulu.
