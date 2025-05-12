Five Books to Read Before Their Movie/TV Adaptations Are Released

With television and film often taking a page (pardon the pun) from books, it’s always nice to check back in and see what upcoming projects stem from already published works to prepare. If the opportunity arises, why not read the book first?

Here are five upcoming (or continuing) projects being produced by The Walt Disney Company and their accompanying reading materials to help you prepare for their debuts.

Rivals by Jilly Cooper - The ongoing series just began production for its second season on Disney+ and Hulu, so now’s as good a time as any to read the book and watch the first grouping of episodes. The novel follows the world of 1980s British television and the families who own the rights to air. Lord Baddingham was to keep a hold of the Corinium TV franchise, so he entrusts a gaggle of well-to-do producers and stars to headline his fight of retention. When another rival group enters the fray with a bid for the station, everything gets mighty soapy, mighty fast. This gossip-filled read is the perfect addition to any beach bag this summer.

The War of the Roses by Warren Adler - This tale from the 1980s has already, in fact, been a film before. Most know the film starring Danny Devito from 1989, but Searchlight Pictures is releasing an updated version featuring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch later this year. The pair star as the novel’s loving couple. They have everything one could possibly desire and enough love to fuel a fire. That is, until the husband has a heart attack and the wife realizes she may want a new start. As the divorce papers are filed, the war begins for the house. Add in a few legit casualties, and this is the definition of a black comedy.

Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes - This nonfiction account is set to become a big ‘ole music biopic starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Spingsteen, set to be released by 20th Century this fall. The book itself isn't an all encompassing look at the rock legend’s career, but instead a sliver: the making of the album Nebraska. While many expected a more rousing response to his record The River, Springsteen instead released an album filled with dark songs, roughly recorded via a cassette in his bedroom. The album was cognizant of the state of the country and Bruce’s mind, and to many, the greatest work of the artist’s career.

Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers - A book that has, somehow, usurped its literary starts to become synonymous with movies. While we are getting a much anticipated sequel this summer, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, it’s time to settle in with this original, cozy 1970s classic. The book follows a teenage girl and her mother who, after a vicious fight, swap bodies. As the daughter and mother both work towards seeming “normal" throughout the day, they come to find the other person’s life isn’t as dreamy as they made it out to be. The upcoming sequel will be the fifth (!) film incarnation of this story, showing the lasting impact of this middle grade novel.

Fantastic Four: Life Story by Mark Russell - This six-issue series of comics from 2021 has been cited by Marvel as the perfect entry point for those wanting to prepare for the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July. The series places the foursome of iconic characters into the 1960s, with the Cold War and Space Race always felt throughout its pages. After an accident gives each member their individual powers, a huge secret threatens the Earth and their lives. It’s a heavily stylized period piece that seems to perfectly mimic the upcoming MCU entry.