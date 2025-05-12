An Online Love Triangle Turns Deadly in the Latest Episode of “20/20” True Crime Series “Bad Romance”
“Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang investigates in the latest episode of the season, airing Tuesday, May 13th.
An online love affair turns deadly in the latest episode of the 20/20 true crime limited series, Bad Romance.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith is back for a second season of 20/20’s Bad Romance on ABC.
- The new season delves into the harrowing stories of individuals who lost their lives at the hands of those who once vowed to love them forever and examines the devastating consequences of obsession and manipulation, exposing the dark side of love.
- In this week’s episode, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang interviews Sharee Miller, a woman in the middle of a complicated love triangle.
- Using sex, deception and the internet to pit a former police officer and casino worker against her unwitting husband. In online conversations with Jerry, Sharee faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead.
- The brand-new episode of Bad Romance airs Tuesday, May 13th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
