Premiere Dates Announced for FX, Hulu and Disney+’s “The Bear”, “Alien: Earth” and “The Lowdown”
Plenty of new shows will be available to stream soon!
Premiere dates have been revealed for three upcoming series from FX, Hulu, and Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Today, premiere dates were announced for three upcoming series from FX, Hulu, and Disney+, including the highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-winning show The Bear.
- Additionally, viewers can look forward to the series debut of the sci-fi drama Alien: Earth, produced by Emmy-winning creator Noah Hawley, as well as the new drama The Lowdown from esteemed producer Sterlin Harjo.
The Bear:
- FX’s The Bear is set to launch its fourth season on Wednesday, June 25th, with all ten episodes available for streaming on Hulu starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, as well as on Disney+ for international viewers.
Alien: Earth:
- FX's new drama series, Alien: Earth, created by Noah Hawley and inspired by the renowned film franchise, is set to debut on Tuesday, August 12th.
- The first two episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, as well as airing on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Disney+ for international viewers.
- Following the premiere, a new episode from the eight-episode season will be released each Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Hulu and at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.
The Lowdown:
- FX's new drama series, The Lowdown, created by Sterlin Harjo and featuring Executive Producer Ethan Hawke, is set to debut on Tuesday, September 23rd, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
- The premiere will showcase the first two episodes of an eight-episode season, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays at the same time.
- Following their initial broadcast, episodes will be accessible on Hulu the next day, and the series will also be available internationally on Disney+.
