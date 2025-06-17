Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2025

New true-crime specials and the complete series of "Mad About You" headline your summer streaming watchlist.

Hulu has revealed all of its July 2025 new additions, including several new true-crime specials, the continuation of The Amazing World of Gumball, and the complete series Mad About You. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Special - July 1

After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2 - July 7

The series follows Josie (Kat Sadler), her sister, Billie (Lizzie Davidson), and their mother, Deb (Louise Brealey), risking everything they’ve got for a single scrap of love and adoration. Still desperately trying to escape the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home, it’s a good thing Dev (Paul Bazely) and Seb (Freddie Meredith) are coming to the rescue.

Team Players: Complete Season 1 - July 9

The comedy series tells the story of Matheus (José Loreto) and Elisa (Carol Castro), sworn enemies. She is a talented and short-tempered sports journalist; he is a soccer top scorer known for his partying. When a health problem forces him to interrupt his career, Elisa gets the chance to host her first sports program, with one condition: to share the stand with her enemy. The war between them becomes the recipe for success.

Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1 - July 10

Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries - July 15

In 1995, rising TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared from her Iowa apartment just before dawn, leaving behind signs of a violent abduction. Her case quickly became one of the nation’s most haunting unsolved mysteries. Now, 30 years later, “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit" follows a major break that reenergized the case, sparked by a 2022 “20/20" episode, which led to a tip from one of Jodi’s close friends. In this three-part docuseries, cameras exclusively embed with the case’s law enforcement and follow along as the lead detective chases the truth, resulting in the identification of new persons of interest in Jodi’s disappearance. The series is produced by Committee Films and ABC News Studios for Hulu.

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries - July 21

From the American suburbs to the Zambian savanna, “Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari" exposes the life and crimes of Larry Rudolph, an audacious dentist and big game hunter forced to choose between his wife of 34 years and his longtime mistress. After one of them is found dead in Larry’s safari cabin during an African hunting trip, rumors swirl throughout his dental offices and hunting clubs. An international cat-and-mouse investigation ensues as Larry evades the FBI for years. The three-part docuseries is produced by XTR in association with Rolling Stone Films and ABC News Studios for Hulu.

Washington Black: Complete Season 1 - July 23

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash" Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of society.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A - July 28

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries - July 30

“Mr & Mrs Murder" is a four-part true crime docuseries exploring the mysterious disappearance of Tallahassee man Mike Williams. When Mike fails to return from a duck hunting trip, many assume the worst — that he drowned and fell victim to alligators. But a few years later, Mike’s widow, Denise, marries his best friend, Brian, casting new suspicion over what was once considered a tragic accident. Determined to uncover the truth, Mike’s longtime friend Kathy goes to extraordinary lengths to reveal the dark secrets surrounding that day on Lake Seminole.

Zarna Garg: Practical People Win: Special Premiere - TBA

Zarna Garg is bringing the heat (and the guilt trips) in her laugh-out-loud Hulu debut, taking aim at husbands, kids, in-laws, and anyone who dares question an Indian mom’s wisdom.

New On Hulu in July

7/1/25

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere (Hulu Original)

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

RWBY: Complete Series (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Exclusive)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Bounty Hunter (2010) (15th Anniversary)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release (2007)

The Comedian (2017)

Country Strong (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition (2016)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010) (15th Anniversary)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Garden State (2004)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005) (20th Anniversary)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Honest Thief (2020)

The Internship (2013)

"I Love You, Man" (2009)

I Origins (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

I Saw the Light (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Kingdom Of Heaven (2005) (20th Anniversary)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Longest Yard (2005) (20th Anniversary)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mission To Mars (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Pixels (2015) (10th Anniversary)

The Pledge (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Puss In Boots (2011)

Real Steel (2011)

Ruby Sparks (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Sisters (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Sugar (2009)

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy (2014)

Taxi (2004)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2018)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

7/2/25

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed) (Toei)

7/3/25

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land: Season 1

Barack Obama: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community: Complete Series (Sony)

Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed) (MBS)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)

7/4/25

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In the Lost Lands (2025)

7/5/25

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1

The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1

The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

7/6/25

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1

Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a

Toilet bound Hanako-Kun: Complete Season 1 Part 12 (SUBBED)

7/7/25

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original )

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1

Travel Texas: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

7/8/25

Bachelor in Paradise

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries ( Freeform

Marked Men (2025)

7/9/25

FX It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1

Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1

Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1

Team Players: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

7/10/25

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Parkland (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

7/11/25

Celebrity Family Feud

Mountain Men: Complete Season 13

Big Momma's House (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

The Hot Chick (2002)

LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)

Marmaduke (2010) (15th Anniversary)

MR-9: Do or Die (2023)

Riff Raff (2024)

7/12/25

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

7/13/25

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2

Dumb Money (2023)

7/14/25

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

7/15/25

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Rachael Ray's Holidays: Complete Season 1

Get Away (2024)

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

7/16/25

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A

Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

7/17/25

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1

Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2

Polyfamily: Complete Season 1

The Amateur (2024)

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

7/18/25

High Rollers (2024)

7/19/25

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment (2024)

7/20/25

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

7/21/25

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

7/22/25

Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

7/23/25

Washington Black: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

7/24/25

Match Game

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1

Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7 (Sony)

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

7/26/25

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Chopped: Complete Season 61

Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

7/28/25

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A (Warner Brothers Animation)

Operation Fortune (2023)

7/29/25

Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1 (Sony)

Memoir of a Snail (2024)

7/30/25

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

7/31/25

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38

Leaving Hulu in July

7/1/25

Asking For It (2021)

7/6/25

Ultrasound (2021)

7/7/25

Minamata (2022)

7/12/25

Vesper (2022)

7/14/25

Supercell (2023)

7/15/25

God's Country (2022)

7/17/25

The Hater (2022)

7/18/25

The Cursed (2021)

7/19/25

Old Man (2022)

7/20/25

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

7/21/25

American Night (2021)

7/22/25

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

7/23/25

My Happy Ending (2023)

7/24/25

Topside (2022)

7/25/25

The Lair (2022)

7/29/25

Hatching (2022)

7/30/25

A Day to Die (2022)

