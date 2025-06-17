Release Date Finally Revealed for New "Gumball" Series on Hulu

Official key art confirms a July 28th launch on Hulu for the next chapter in the Gumball saga.

A new era for a beloved animated series is ready for its debut, as The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is set to officially launch on July 28th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

Set to premiere to fans on Monday, July 28th, the new Gumball will continue the story of the original series while forging a fresh start for new audiences, launching exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

The new season of the classic Cartoon Network series, now produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, features a new title, a new primary home on streaming, and new voice actors for the younger characters.

The new series has the monumental task of picking up the franchise after the infamous cliffhanger from the original show's finale, "The Inquisition," which saw the world of Elmore collapse into a void.

The first episode will see Gumball and Darwin take on an evil fast-food empire.

The new voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as Anais, while series veterans Teresa Gallagher (Nicole) and Dan Russell (Richard) will return.

Hulu recently debuted the official key art for the series, confirming the release date and giving fans their first look at the revival's branding.

The Architect's Return:

In early plans for the franchise's return, creator Ben Bocquelet stated that a movie was being developed to resolve the massive cliffhanger left by the original series.

The Amazing World of Gumball ran for six seasons, ending in 2019. It was a critically acclaimed series lauded for its unique mixed-media animation style, sharp meta-humor, and mature thematic depth.

The show concluded with "The Inquisition," one of the most audacious cliffhangers in animation history, in which the entire universe of the show began to be sucked into a mysterious void, leaving the fates of all characters unknown.

While a planned movie to resolve this was eventually canceled amid corporate restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery, the new series now inherits the crucial role of providing a resolution.

For the revival, creator Ben Bocquelet is returning not as the day-to-day showrunner but in the elevated role of Creator and Executive Producer, acting as a creative guardian for the franchise. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain have stepped in as the new Executive Producers and Series Directors, a team entrusted to carry the vision forward.

