New Trailer for 17th Season of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Promises Absurd and Outlandish Fun
Plus, Frank as the Golden Bachelor already has us ready to tune in
We’re getting a taste of the craziness that we can expect when the long-running hit series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns for its 17th season next month.
What’s Happening:
- FX has dropped the new trailer for the 17th season of their acclaimed hit sitcom, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, showcasing the wildly absurd adventures that the gang will experience this season.
- Notably, the trailer also includes footage from the Always Sunny perspective of the crossover event featuring Abbott Elementary, the hit ABC sitcom that also takes place in Philadelphia.
- The trailer also shows off many of the characters that fans can expect to see in the series, including The Waitress, Cricket, and even Uncle Jack alongside the main gang - Frank, Dennis, Dee, Mac, and Charlie.
- We’re also getting a glimpse of Frank participating in another hit ABC show, The Golden Bachelor, where he appears to be the main contestant looking for love on the series, in the It’s Always Sunny universe of course.
- In the new season, the Gang returns and continues to do what they’ve done since 2005 - chase down money, love, respect, adulation, large amounts of attention, money, gratification, and of course, money.
- The 17th season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia arrives on July 9th on FXX and will be available to stream on Hulu.
It’s Always Funny:
- The series, despite its depraved and largely over-the-line sense of humor which pays off in the greatest ways - also packs a ton of social commentary.
- The mere idea of Frank on The Golden Bachelor is fantastic, with the premise of that hit ABC show almost waiting to be parodied in such a manner.
- However, the combination of a character on the show that is so clearly inspired by the infamously viral “Hawk Tuah" girl just adds an even greater layer to the moment, and the kind of quip that we’d expect from the series.
- Another moment in the trailer sees a crying Dee screaming “Thank You, Chef" so we imagine that there’s also even more parody combined with commentary based on the FX series, The Bear. We’ll just have to wait and see for sure.
