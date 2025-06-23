Mahmoud Khalil Speaks Out in ABC News Exclusive Interview with Linsey Davis
Activist Mahmoud Khalil sits down with Linsey Davis for his first interview since being released from custody.
ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis has the first broadcast interview with Mahmoud Khalil since being released from custody in Louisiana.
What’s Happening:
- Khalil, a legal U.S. resident, was detained on March 8th at his apartment building in Manhattan over his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including those at Columbia University.
- His was the first high profile arrest under President Donald Trump’s crackdown on international students who joined campus protests against the war in Gaza.
- After spending more than 100 days in immigration detention, Khalil was released from custody over the weekend.
- Now, he’s sitting down for his first interview post-release, with ABC’s Linsey Davis, where he talks about what it was like to reunite with his wife and son, and what message he has for President Trump.
- The interview will air and stream across ABC News programs and platforms, with the full in-depth interview airing Monday, June 23rd on Prime at 7:00 p.m. EDT.
More from ABC News:
- The latest episode of ABC’s 20/20 reports on a killer’s shocking and elaborate scheme to get away with the murder of a college student.
- A new documentary on Hulu from ABC News Studios will tell the story of the iconic ABC News personality, Barbara Walters. Check out our review of Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything, which is now streaming on Hulu.
- Actor Eric Dane sat down with Diane Sawyer to discuss his ALS diagnosis, his beloved TV roles, and more, in a new, special episode of IMPACT x Nightline.
- Another recent episode of IMPACT x Nightline reports on new developments in the 2011 kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.
More Disney TV News:
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live" Announces List of Summer 2025 Guests Hosts
- Stream and Shop: Disney to Introduce New Interactive "Storefronts" and "Concession Stands" on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Streaming Services
- New Trailer for 17th Season of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Promises Absurd and Outlandish Fun
- It's a Wrap, “Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 Production is Complete
- Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2025
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now