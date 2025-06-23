Mahmoud Khalil Speaks Out in ABC News Exclusive Interview with Linsey Davis

Activist Mahmoud Khalil sits down with Linsey Davis for his first interview since being released from custody.

ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis has the first broadcast interview with Mahmoud Khalil since being released from custody in Louisiana.

Khalil, a legal U.S. resident, was detained on March 8th at his apartment building in Manhattan over his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including those at Columbia University.

His was the first high profile arrest under President Donald Trump’s crackdown on international students who joined campus protests against the war in Gaza.

After spending more than 100 days in immigration detention, Khalil was released from custody over the weekend.

Now, he’s sitting down for his first interview post-release, with ABC’s Linsey Davis, where he talks about what it was like to reunite with his wife and son, and what message he has for President Trump.

The interview will air and stream across ABC News programs and platforms, with the full in-depth interview airing Monday, June 23rd on Prime at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

