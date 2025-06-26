46th News and Doc Emmys - Winners from The Walt Disney Company
Tonight marked the first half of the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmys. While tonight’s presentation celebrated outstanding achievements in the world of News, the Walt Disney Company still took home numerous awards this evening. Tomorrow, we’ll see more winners announced from the world of documentaries, but tonight was a banner evening, especially for ABC News and the National Geographic program, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller.
Here are the winners thus far from the Walt Disney Company at this year’s 46th News and Doc Emmys.
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Hash Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Promotional Announcement - News
No Fear - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
Outstanding Lighting Direction – News
Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Body Parts - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Direction – News
ABC News Your Voice Your Vote The ABC News Presidential Debate - ABC
Outstanding Recorded News Special
Jimmy Carter: A Full Life - 20/20 - ABC
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC
Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from tomorrow night’s ceremony, where many more category winners will be announced in the documentary Emmy awards.