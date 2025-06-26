46th News and Doc Emmys - Winners from The Walt Disney Company

More awards will be announced tomorrow during the documentary portion of the ceremony.

Tonight marked the first half of the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmys. While tonight’s presentation celebrated outstanding achievements in the world of News, the Walt Disney Company still took home numerous awards this evening. Tomorrow, we’ll see more winners announced from the world of documentaries, but tonight was a banner evening, especially for ABC News and the National Geographic program, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller.

Here are the winners thus far from the Walt Disney Company at this year’s 46th News and Doc Emmys.

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Hash Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Promotional Announcement - News

No Fear - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Outstanding Lighting Direction – News

Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Body Parts - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Direction – News

ABC News Your Voice Your Vote The ABC News Presidential Debate - ABC

Outstanding Recorded News Special

Jimmy Carter: A Full Life - 20/20 - ABC

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from tomorrow night’s ceremony, where many more category winners will be announced in the documentary Emmy awards.