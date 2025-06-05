Miley Cyrus Regains Ability to Perform "Hannah Montana" Songs

Hannah Montana star and Disney Legend Miley Cyrus has revealed she can now perform songs from the hit Disney Channel series.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to X Hannah Montana songs.

songs. Sharing a quote from a recently released episode of The Ringer podcast, Miley stated that, after being inducted as a Disney Legend at 2024’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, she was given permission to perform hit Hannah Montana tracks like “The Best of Both Worlds" and “He Could Be The One" again.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean, performing “The Best of Both Worlds" between “We Can’t Stop" and “Wrecking Ball" wouldn’t have really made sense. But it was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them. But after being inducted as a Disney Legends, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool."

Hannah Montana premiered back in 2006, which spawned 4 seasons, a movie, and 5 albums.

premiered back in 2006, which spawned 4 seasons, a movie, and 5 albums. While Miley Cyrus was also releasing her own music at the time, Hannah Montana was a huge success. Under the alias, Hannah Montana earned 20 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including a top 10 hit with “He Could Be The One;" and six Billboard 200 Top 10 albums, three of which went number 1.

While I imagine Disney became protective of the Hannah Montana brand as Miley Cyrus transitioned into adulthood, it is great to see Disney giving Miley the freedom to share the amazing music from the series with fans from around the world.

The Queen of Pop Star Aliases:

While everyone knows Miley Cyrus was a hit maker both as herself and as Hannah Montana, Miley has a third alter-ego that also made a splash on the Billboard charts.

Back in 2019, Miley Cyrus was featured on an episode of Black Mirror, which saw her take on a new purple pixie cut look as Ashley O.

which saw her take on a new purple pixie cut look as Ashley O. Recording an altered cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole," “On a Roll" hit number 3 on Billboard’s US Dance Club Songs Chart and number 19 on the Billboard Pop Digital Song Sales chart.

Regardless of what name Miley Cyrus goes by, her voice and presence in pop is incomparable.

Read More Disney Channel: