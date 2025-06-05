Disney+ Launching New Throwback Experience in Los Angeles
Have you ever wanted to step into Hannah Montana's closet? Well, now you can!
Celebrate your favorite 90s and 2000s Disney Channel shows at a brand new Disney+ pop up event coming to Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ is headed to Los Angeles’ iconic Melrose Avenue for a special pop-up celebrating classic 90s and Y2K Disney classics.
- The Disney+ Throwback Experience, which takes place from June 12th through June 15th, will take over the Rock Etiquette store with special immersive rooms and photo opportunities celebrating hit Disney series and films like Hannah Montana, The Princess Diaries, Boy Meets World and more.
- The limited time experience is the perfect time to break out some vintage fashion as you walk into the world of throwback inspired spaces.
- During the experience, Immersive Rooms include:
- Cheetah Girls’ Studio – Warm up your pop star voice in a faux fur-adorned music studio. Covered in cheetah print, pink shag, and equipped with Dorina and Chanel’s sleepover phone, fans will be able to belt their hearts out for an unforgettable karaoke session.
- Topanga Denim Co. (Boy Meets World) – In this themed space, you’ll be immersed into the world of items inspired by the hit Disney show. Try your hand at matching props to the correct characters.
- Hannah Montana’s Closet – Step into the iconic pop star closet from Disney Channel’s hit series Hannah Montana. You’ll find plenty of sequins here.
- Pink Slip Garage (Freaky Friday) – Embrace your inner punk in a space inspired by Anna’s high school band. Wear your Doc Martens and you’ll fit right in.
- There are also several photo opportunities where you can step into even more throwback favorites.
- Paolo’s Palace (The Princess Diaries)
- Luke’s Diner (Gilmore Girls)
- Suite Life Bellhop (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody)
- The Lanai Closet (Golden Girls)
- “People Always Leave" Closet (One Tree Hill)
- Believe it or not, but this event is free with a reservation! Open daily from 11AM to 7PM, you can reserve a timeslot for the Disney+ Throwback Experience here.
- The event will take place at 7550 Melrose Blvd.
Disney Throwbacks:
- Speaking of celebrating classic Disney series, with the release of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, the Disney Channel Original Series Lilo & Stitch: The Series is making a triumphant comeback to the network.
- Starting on June 26th, you’ll be able to watch Lilo and Stitch find purposes for all of the alien experiments that have accidentally been released around Hawaii.
Read More Disney+: