Go Back to Gravity Falls with New Physical Vinyl Lofi Album Available for Preorder
I can't insert that Fry from Futurama gif here, handing over cash. So just imagine it.
We’re big fans of physical media over here behind this keyboard, and a new vinyl record from iam8bit promises to take us back to Gravity Falls with the physical lofi album.
What’s Happening:
- Though the series has long concluded, fans still can’t get enough of the hit Disney Channel series, Gravity Falls.
- Now, fans can re-enter the world of the popular series, created by Alex Hirsch, with a vinyl record (physical media!) of the new Lofi album, Lofi: Gravity Falls.
- The new vinyl pressing of the album can be found over at iam8bit, where it is available for pre-order through July 29th for $31.99, ahead of shipping set for the fourth quarter of this year.
- Brian Parkhurst and Cooper Babbes lo-fi-ified the original compositions from Brad Breeck, shapeshifting them into the perfect soundtrack for relaxing, studying, or even snoozing away the night.
- All your favorite Gravity Falls tunes are here, from the Main Theme to that super-catchy anthem of owning up to your mistakes, “The Stan Wrong Song."
- A fun tidbit in the description for the vinyl album also promises that the “Music Definitely Does Not Contain Cool Hidden Secrets" - so obviously, it likely does.
- The vinyl record has also been pressed on “Gnome Cologne Green" vinyl, with the art on the sleeve created by storyboard artist Emmy Cicierega.
- Based on the track listing, the new album has already been streaming on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
- Gravity Falls was a hit Disney Channel animated series that follows twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a tourist trap filled with fake exhibits that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
- The series can still be seen on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and on Disney+, though its original run lasted for two seasons, from 2012 - 2016.
Track Listing:
- Gravity Falls Main Title Theme
- Let’s Rewind
- Fiddleford Hadron McGucket
- Let’s Do This
- Stan Wrong Song
- Takin’ Over 2 Nite
- Gideon’s Theme
- Gideon Rises - End Credits
- Weirdmageddon Pt. 1B Outro
- Weirdmageddon Pt. 1A
- Weirdmageddon Pt. 4 End Credits
- Saying Goodbye to Gravity Falls
Lofi Disney Channel:
- This is one of a few titles that have debuted recently giving the lo-fi treatment to Disney Channel favorites, with others including Phineas and Ferb and the ZOMBIES franchise.
- I’d be remiss to not point out that Brad Breeck, who was responsible for the score on Gravity Falls that got the lo-fi treatment, is currently responsible for the score on the current hit Disney Channel series, Kiff.
- So long story short….give me the Kiff lofi album! If we need a more cinematic score to lofi up for the next album, might I point you to The Owl House, another fan favorite series with loose connections to Gravity Falls, that might also be a perfect candidate. I’m just drooling thinking of the possibility of the art on those sleeves.
