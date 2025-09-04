Hasbro Unveils New Super-Skrull Figure for Fall Convention 2025
The new Marvel Legends Series figure will debut at New York Comic Con and MCM London.
Hasbro has just announced a new addition to their celebrated Marvel Legends Series: the Fantastic Four Villain Super-Skrull action figure. This highly-detailed 6-inch scale collectible brings the classic shape-shifting alien warrior to life from the pages of Marvel's Fantastic Four comics.
What's Happening:
- The figure is a Fall Convention 2025 exclusive, meaning it will be available for purchase at the Hasbro booth at select conventions, including New York Comic Con and MCM London.
- The set comes with 7 accessories that highlight the Super-Skrull's unique powers including two alternate hands, two alternate heads, and a flame effect piece to showcase his ability to manipulate fire.
- Most notably, the figure features two alternate arms that replicate the powers of Mister Fantastic and The Thing, allowing fans to pose the figure with a stretchy arm or a rocky, craggy limb.
- Following the conventions, a limited number of figures will be available for purchase on HasbroPulse.com, while supplies last.
A History of the Super-Skrull:
- The Super-Skrull, whose real name is Kl'rt, first appeared in Fantastic Four #18 in 1963.
- Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he was introduced as a warrior sent by the Skrull Emperor to invade Earth and defeat the Fantastic Four.
- The emperor, believing that the Fantastic Four were a threat to the Skrull Empire, granted Kl'rt enhanced powers, which were a combination of all four members of the Fantastic Four: Mister Fantastic's stretching abilities, the Invisible Woman's invisibility and force fields, the Human Torch's pyrokinesis, and the Thing's super strength and durability.
- While originally defeated by the Fantastic Four, he has since become a recurring foe, often serving as a formidable opponent for the heroes of the Marvel Universe. The Super-Skrull is known for his immense power and tactical cunning, and he has often proven to be a greater threat than any one of the Fantastic Four members could handle alone.
- The character has appeared in numerous comic book series, animated shows, and video games, cementing his place as one of Marvel's most iconic villains.
