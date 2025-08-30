Taste the Action: Marvel Comics to Release "Meals to Astonish" One-Shot this December
Plus, enjoy superhero-inspired recipes from Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach.
The only thing better than superheroes is a good meal! And with Marvel Comics’ newest one-shot, you’ll get to enjoy both!
What’s Happening:
- This December, Marvel Comics is taking fans on a super food filled adventure with the Meals to Astonish #1 one-shot.
- In print for the first time, the new comic combines the beloved T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic, written by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and illustrated by E.J. Su, with all-new food-filled adventures by writer Steve Orlando, artist Ken Niimura, and more!
- Kicking off Meals to Astonish, Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and photographer/superhero Peter Parker head downtown to cover the opening of a brand-new fancy restaurant.
- Chaos ensues when Rhino crashes the grand opening celebration.
- Spider-Man and his friends will have to save the day.
- Then, fans will be able to relive the action of T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic in print for the first time.
- In an epic Iron Man battle, Chef Anna Ameyama’s food truck dreams are shattered when her truck becomes crushed during the showdown.
- As Iron Man taste tests the destroyed deliciousness, he offers her a new job as his personal chef.
- Included in the issue are Anna’s recipes, created by Eschbach, giving fans a guide to eat like a superhero.
- Closing out the comic, Jeff’s Table will bring fans of the superhero shark into a chaotically cute adventure as he gets into a mess in the kitchen.
- Meals to Astonish #1 is set to release on December 3rd.
- You can check out the full cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli below.
What They’re Saying:
- Steve Orlando, Writer: “With my own secret origin, working in the wine and spirits world before comics stepped in as my main gig, Meals to Astonish feels like a perfect moment of kismet. The chance to write a Spider-Man adventure set in the food scene is one I could never pass up -- the two arts, the two worlds I love the most are finally colliding in a delicious and exciting way! This is the kind of story I've been waiting for--and I can't wait for folks to dig in!"
