Taste the Action: Marvel Comics to Release "Meals to Astonish" One-Shot this December

The only thing better than superheroes is a good meal! And with Marvel Comics’ newest one-shot, you’ll get to enjoy both!

What’s Happening:

This December, Marvel Comics is taking fans on a super food filled adventure with the Meals to Astonish #1 one-shot.

one-shot. In print for the first time, the new comic combines the beloved T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic , written by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and illustrated by E.J. Su, with all-new food-filled adventures by writer Steve Orlando, artist Ken Niimura, and more!

, written by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and illustrated by E.J. Su, with all-new food-filled adventures by writer Steve Orlando, artist Ken Niimura, and more! Kicking off Meals to Astonish , Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and photographer/superhero Peter Parker head downtown to cover the opening of a brand-new fancy restaurant.

, Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and photographer/superhero Peter Parker head downtown to cover the opening of a brand-new fancy restaurant. Chaos ensues when Rhino crashes the grand opening celebration.

Spider-Man and his friends will have to save the day.

Then, fans will be able to relive the action of T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic in print for the first time.

in print for the first time. In an epic Iron Man battle, Chef Anna Ameyama’s food truck dreams are shattered when her truck becomes crushed during the showdown.

As Iron Man taste tests the destroyed deliciousness, he offers her a new job as his personal chef.

Included in the issue are Anna’s recipes, created by Eschbach, giving fans a guide to eat like a superhero.

Closing out the comic, Jeff’s Table will bring fans of the superhero shark into a chaotically cute adventure as he gets into a mess in the kitchen.

will bring fans of the superhero shark into a chaotically cute adventure as he gets into a mess in the kitchen. Meals to Astonish #1 is set to release on December 3rd.

is set to release on December 3rd. You can check out the full cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli below.

What They’re Saying:

Steve Orlando, Writer: “With my own secret origin, working in the wine and spirits world before comics stepped in as my main gig, Meals to Astonish feels like a perfect moment of kismet. The chance to write a Spider-Man adventure set in the food scene is one I could never pass up -- the two arts, the two worlds I love the most are finally colliding in a delicious and exciting way! This is the kind of story I've been waiting for--and I can't wait for folks to dig in!"

Marvel Adventures Rise at Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction progress at Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus

Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August, Avengers Campus is finally getting its planned E-Ticket plus a brand new Iron Man attraction.

Avengers Infinity Defense

Stark Flight Lab

Going vertical

You can check out the latest construction update here

Read More Marvel: