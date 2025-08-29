Photos: Avengers Campus' New Showbuilding Continues to Grow as Radiator Springs Racers Has its Pot Holes Filled at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Assemble! Construction is well underway on Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus expansion as the showbuilding for the area's two new rides quickly takes shape. Plus, Radiator Springs Racers is also undergoing refurbishment. Let’s take a look!

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction progress at Disney California Adventure today, August 29th, getting a fresh look at the Avengers Campus expansion and the refurbishment of Radiator Springs Racers.

Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August, Avengers Campus is finally getting its planned E-Ticket plus a brand new Iron Man attraction.

Avengers Infinity Defense Marvel

Stark Flight Lab

Going vertical

From inside Avengers Campus, the skeleton of the new building towers behind the land, with a large crane on site as construction progresses.

Just next to Avengers Campus, Cars Land’s Radiator Springs Racers is currently down for refurbishment.

The attraction closed on August 18th, and crews were quick to work, with much of the attraction’s exterior track covered in scaffolding.

The fence surrounding the entrance also featured some cute roadsign theming for guests passing by the attraction’s entrance.

Radiator Springs Racers is set to reopen on September 26th.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel Disneyland Resort

Read More Disneyland Resort: