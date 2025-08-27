Photos/Video: A Magical Evening with Disney Royalty Filming "Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland"

Fun Fact: The whole thing had to be done by midnight.

As part of World Princess Week, some Disney royalty arrived at The Happiest Place on Earth to film a special concert right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The stage was set for a one-of-a-kind performance featuring the voices of some of Disney’s most iconic animated princesses. As night fell, the glowing lights came on for the magical performance.

There, Jodi Benson (Ariel, The Little Mermaid), was joined by Paige O’Hara (Belle, Beauty and the Beast), and Anika Noni Rose (Tiana, The Princess and the Frog), along with the newest princess on the stage, Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana).

Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps, Zootopia) and Susan Egan (Meg, Hercules) hosted the concert experience, Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland, which is set to debut later this week on YouTube, and even later on Disney+.

Jodi Benson will also have more World Princess Week fun with the debut of a new YouTube special, Exclusive Journey on the Little Mermaid - Ariel’s Undersea Adventure with Jodi Benson & Lauren Paley.

Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland will debut on YouTube on August 29th, and later on Disney+.