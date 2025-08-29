Matt Damon Celebrates Halloween Time with Donald at the Disneyland Resort

Jimmy Kimmel’s favorite actor, Matt Damon, recently stopped by The Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate everything happening for Halloween Time.

What’s Happening:

  • Acclaimed actor Matt Damon, known for a never-ending barrage of roles in Hollywood, from Jason Bourne to Good Will Hunting and The Martian, recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort.
  • Damon was at the resort on August 28th with his family and friends to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.
  • To start the day, Matt shared a frightfully fun moment with Donald Duck in his new Halloween attire in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

  • You can be just like Matt Damon and enjoy all the fun of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, taking place daily through October 31st, 2025. The fall season brings festive décor, special entertainment, attraction overlays, themed food and beverages, and merchandise.
  • Away from Disneyland, Damon recently made a memorable appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which is hosted by his “arch-rival" Jimmy Kimmel. Damon played alongside Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, much to the chagrin of Kimmel.
  • While the fake feud began nearly 20 years ago when Kimmel joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they had run out of time for the actor, the pair have maintained the bit ever since.

More from Halloween Time:

