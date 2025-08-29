Matt Damon Celebrates Halloween Time with Donald at the Disneyland Resort
Peep that home-made matching family shirt…
Jimmy Kimmel’s favorite actor, Matt Damon, recently stopped by The Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate everything happening for Halloween Time.
What’s Happening:
- Acclaimed actor Matt Damon, known for a never-ending barrage of roles in Hollywood, from Jason Bourne to Good Will Hunting and The Martian, recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort.
- Damon was at the resort on August 28th with his family and friends to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.
- To start the day, Matt shared a frightfully fun moment with Donald Duck in his new Halloween attire in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
- You can be just like Matt Damon and enjoy all the fun of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, taking place daily through October 31st, 2025. The fall season brings festive décor, special entertainment, attraction overlays, themed food and beverages, and merchandise.
- Away from Disneyland, Damon recently made a memorable appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which is hosted by his “arch-rival" Jimmy Kimmel. Damon played alongside Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, much to the chagrin of Kimmel.
- While the fake feud began nearly 20 years ago when Kimmel joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they had run out of time for the actor, the pair have maintained the bit ever since.
More from Halloween Time:
- A number of other returning favorites have clawed their way back to the Disneyland Resort – such as Halloween Screams, Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark, Plaza de la Familia, and much more!
- Another popular overlay, Haunted Mansion Holiday, has also returned – bringing with it a new gingerbread house and an improved Oogie Boogie animatronic.
- Of course, there will be plenty of deliciously devilish delights for guests to feast on across the entire resort during Halloween Time.
- Oogie Boogie Bash has returned to Disney California Adventure, bringing back a number of returning favorites, plus an Incredible new villain.
- Mickey and friends are sporting new costumes this year, inspired by their Disneyland 70th Celebration fits.
