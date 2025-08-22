Photos/Video: Experience a Full Ride Through of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday as it Returns for 2025
Once again, not a creature was peaceful, not even a mouse.
Twas Halloween at Disneyland Resort, and you know what that means? Jack Skellington is back for some seasonal screams. Combining two holidays with Halloween and Christmas. Here for a limited time, you won’t wanna miss this. Go to the Haunted Mansion and step inside, to see what happens when holiday worlds collide.
What’s Happening:
- Haunted Mansion Holiday is back at Disneyland Resort!
- With the Halloween Time season officially kicking off today, August 22nd, the popular The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay is a seasonal classic for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons, combining the music and characters of the Tim Burton classic with the classic chills of Haunted Mansion.
- Each year, the Disneyland culinary team crafts a unique gingerbread house as a part of the iconic ballroom scene.
- This year’s creation is infested with cookie-crafted crows, who have taken over the dining room table.
- While most of the rest of the ride remains unchanged, why mess with perfection.
- You can check out a full POV of this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday below:
Disneyland 70th Coca-Cola:
- While Halloween Time is officially here, the 70th anniversary celebrations aren’t slowing down!
- During today’s kick off event, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Disneyland 70th Coca-Cola Original Taste and Zero Sugar limited-edition bottles.
- Set to hit the resort on September 1st, you can check out the new bottles here.
