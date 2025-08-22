Photos/Video: Experience a Full Ride Through of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday as it Returns for 2025

Once again, not a creature was peaceful, not even a mouse.

Twas Halloween at Disneyland Resort, and you know what that means? Jack Skellington is back for some seasonal screams. Combining two holidays with Halloween and Christmas. Here for a limited time, you won’t wanna miss this. Go to the Haunted Mansion and step inside, to see what happens when holiday worlds collide.

What’s Happening:

Haunted Mansion Holiday

With the Halloween Time season officially kicking off today, August 22nd, the popular The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay is a seasonal classic for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons, combining the music and characters of the Tim Burton classic with the classic chills of Haunted Mansion.

overlay is a seasonal classic for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons, combining the music and characters of the Tim Burton classic with the classic chills of Haunted Mansion. Each year, the Disneyland culinary team crafts a unique gingerbread house as a part of the iconic ballroom scene.

This year’s creation is infested with cookie-crafted crows, who have taken over the dining room table.

While most of the rest of the ride remains unchanged, why mess with perfection.

You can check out a full POV of this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday below:

Disneyland 70th Coca-Cola:

While Halloween Time is officially here, the 70th anniversary celebrations aren’t slowing down!

During today’s kick off event, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Disneyland 70th Coca-Cola Original Taste and Zero Sugar limited-edition bottles.

Set to hit the resort on September 1st, you can check out the new bottles here

Read More Disneyland Resort: