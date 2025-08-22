Hauntingly Stylish! Unveiling Disneyland's Spooktacular Merchandise for Halloween Time

Collections include Mickey Pumpkins, "Coco" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

At today’s Halloween Time media kick-off event, Disneyland shared some of the exciting merchandise that will be available for the fall season, including new Coco-themed items for Plaza de la Familia.

Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection

Disneyland is celebrating Halloween Time with a wide array of pumpkin-themed items, including a new Lug bag, a great pumpkin Mickey wreath reminiscent of those found on Main Street U.S.A., and even a Squishmallow!

As it’s clearly the year of Stitch, he’s also making his presence known this Halloween Time.

A new Disney x PANDORA Halloween-themed jewelry collection is now available.

Plaza de la Familia Coco Collection

Alongside the debut of Halloween Time, Plaza de la Familia is also returning today – complete with a new Coco-inspired merchandise collection.

A new collection paying tribute to the Rivera Family of the hit Pixar film Coco includes a white T-shirt, a pair of mouse ears, a hoodie, Loungefly backpack, and more.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit

In both parks and in Downtown Disney, guests can participate in the Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt, seeking out orange gourds decorated with familiar Disney iconography. This year’s prizes are a variety of mini cornhole boards, featuring Pluto, Minnie, Mickey, Stitch and Goofy.



Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

What would the Halloween season be without a slew of new merchandise inspired by the beloved animated classic? Jack Skellington ponders on a T-shirt, while a bottle holder and pair of ears feature the iconic design of Ooogie Boogie.

Learn more about this year’s merchandise and dining offerings in the video below:

What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?