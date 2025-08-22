Hauntingly Stylish! Unveiling Disneyland's Spooktacular Merchandise for Halloween Time
At today’s Halloween Time media kick-off event, Disneyland shared some of the exciting merchandise that will be available for the fall season, including new Coco-themed items for Plaza de la Familia.
Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection
Disneyland is celebrating Halloween Time with a wide array of pumpkin-themed items, including a new Lug bag, a great pumpkin Mickey wreath reminiscent of those found on Main Street U.S.A., and even a Squishmallow!
As it’s clearly the year of Stitch, he’s also making his presence known this Halloween Time.
A new Disney x PANDORA Halloween-themed jewelry collection is now available.
Plaza de la Familia Coco Collection
Alongside the debut of Halloween Time, Plaza de la Familia is also returning today – complete with a new Coco-inspired merchandise collection.
A new collection paying tribute to the Rivera Family of the hit Pixar film Coco includes a white T-shirt, a pair of mouse ears, a hoodie, Loungefly backpack, and more.
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit
In both parks and in Downtown Disney, guests can participate in the Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt, seeking out orange gourds decorated with familiar Disney iconography. This year’s prizes are a variety of mini cornhole boards, featuring Pluto, Minnie, Mickey, Stitch and Goofy.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
What would the Halloween season be without a slew of new merchandise inspired by the beloved animated classic? Jack Skellington ponders on a T-shirt, while a bottle holder and pair of ears feature the iconic design of Ooogie Boogie.
Learn more about this year’s merchandise and dining offerings in the video below:
What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?
- In addition to Haunted Mansion Holiday, a number of other returning favorites will claw their way back to the Disneyland Resort – such as Halloween Screams, Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark, Plaza de la Familia, and much more!
- Of course, there will be plenty of deliciously devilish delights for guests to feast upon across the entire resort during Halloween Time.
- Oogie Boogie Bash has already returned to Disney California Adventure, bringing back a number of returning favorites, plus an Incredible new villain.
- Mickey and friends are sporting new costumes this year, inspired by their Disneyland 70th Celebration fits.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort continues daily through October 31st, 2025.