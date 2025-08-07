Disney's Newest Plush Drops Include Hocus Pocus, Villains and Mini Mixits

A massive lineup of new plush merchandise is coming to Disney Parks and DisneyStore.com

Disney has officially pulled back the curtain on a huge new assortment of plush merchandise, promising a delightful blitz of collectibles for fans of all ages arriving throughout the rest of 2025 and into early 2026.

The new lineup is packed with nostalgia, sparkle, and cuddly charm, featuring relaunched favorites, brand-new concepts, and celebratory anniversary collections. The viral Disney Squishmallow plush craze continues with new Disney characters.

Just in time for the spooky season, a new Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Squishmallow ($29.99) is available now in the parks and online.

The fan-favorite Disney Wishables mini plush collection relaunches with the brand-new Shimmer Series, featuring sparkly fabrics and updated collector-friendly packaging. Mickey & Friends and a Disney Villains series (featuring Ursula, Scar, Captain Hook, Yzma, and Pete) are rolling out this month.

A Hocus Pocus collection with the Sanderson Sisters, Binx, and Dani is coming soon.Look for a festive “Merry Stitchmas" Stitch in November, with characters from Disney and Pixar’s Coco and Disney’s The Aristocats to follow.

Disney Mini MixIts: A new line of pocket-sized plush with monthly themed releases.

August 2025: Pascal and Pua with mix-and-match beach hats.

September 2025: A Halloween-themed release.

October–December 2025: Collections inspired by Pirates and Peter Pan.

Anniversary Collections: Celebrate beloved film milestones with special collector plush and soft dolls for Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove 25th Anniversary, Disney’s Tangled 15th Anniversary, and a special Wheezy from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story. These new collections will be available at Disney Parks and on DisneyStore.com, with release dates staggered throughout the coming months.

The Doll That Started It All

While today’s collectors hunt for the latest Squishmallow or Wishable, the history of Disney plush is as old as the company’s most famous character. The very first Mickey Mouse doll wasn't an official Disney product but a creation born from public demand.

In 1929, shortly after Mickey’s debut, a seamstress named Charlotte Clark began making Mickey Mouse dolls in her Los Angeles home. Walt Disney was so impressed with her work that he hired her to oversee all Mickey merchandise.

The first mass-produced Mickey Mouse doll, designed by Clark, was released in 1930. It was made of velveteen and had a distinct, somewhat lanky look compared to the modern Mickey we know today. These early dolls are now highly sought-after collector's items.

The design of the Mickey plush evolved with the character's on-screen appearance. A significant redesign happened in the late 1930s when animator Fred Moore gave Mickey a more pear-shaped body and pupils, making him appear cuter and more friendly. This "pie-eyed" look became iconic and is still used in retro merchandise.

The success of the Mickey Mouse doll laid the foundation for the Disney Consumer Products division, which has since grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, proving that the simple joy of a plush friend is a truly timeless piece of Disney magic.

