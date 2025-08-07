On Sale Now! Save Up to 25% On Disney Branded Accessories from Baublebar

Don't miss out on this incredible deal.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Jewelry brand Baublebar is hosting their “the big biannual event" sale, giving Disney fans the chance to save up to 25% off their huge collection of Disney-inspired items.

What’s Happening:

  • For this week only, fashion brand Baublebar, known for their trendy and accessible earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other accessories, is hosting their “the big biannual event" sale.
  • Sitewide, shoppers can save 25% on regular priced items as well as 20% on customizable pieces.
  • This sale includes their massive selection of Disney branded accessories!
  • Their selection includes a wide variety of jewelry inspired by fan favorite characters as well as Minnie ears, bag charms, and more.
  • Prices listed are their retail price before discount. The updated price will be reflected when items are in your cart.
  • Let’s take a look at some of the items available on sale now.

Mickey Mouse Disney Repeating Tennis Bracelet – Available in Gold, Gold/Pave, and Multicolor ($60 - $45 after discount)

Disney Mickey Mouse Classic Pavé Bag Charm ($78 - $58.50 after discount)

Disney Minnie Mouse Pink Donut Ears Headband ($44.99 - $33.75 after discount)

Disney Donald & Daisy Duck Kissing Cuff Bracelet ($48 - $36 after discount)

Disney Stitch Statement Stud Earrings ($44 - $33 after discount)

Disney Mickey Mouse Custom Cord Bracelet ($36 - $28.80 after discount)

  • And this is just a taste of the amazing offerings found at Baublebar!
  • You can check out their full Disney collection here.

World Princess Week Merch:

  • Earlier this week, Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to attend a special Disney Consumer Products presentation full of amazing merchandise arriving just in time for World Princess Week.
  • Including toys, accessories, home goods, and more, you can learn more about the new products here.

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber