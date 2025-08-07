On Sale Now! Save Up to 25% On Disney Branded Accessories from Baublebar

Don't miss out on this incredible deal.

Jewelry brand Baublebar is hosting their “the big biannual event" sale, giving Disney fans the chance to save up to 25% off their huge collection of Disney-inspired items.

What’s Happening:

For this week only, fashion brand Baublebar

Sitewide, shoppers can save 25% on regular priced items as well as 20% on customizable pieces.

This sale includes their massive selection of Disney branded accessories!

Their selection includes a wide variety of jewelry inspired by fan favorite characters as well as Minnie ears, bag charms, and more.

Prices listed are their retail price before discount. The updated price will be reflected when items are in your cart.

Let’s take a look at some of the items available on sale now.

Mickey Mouse Disney Repeating Tennis Bracelet – Available in Gold, Gold/Pave, and Multicolor ($60 - $45 after discount)

Disney Mickey Mouse Classic Pavé Bag Charm ($78 - $58.50 after discount)

Disney Minnie Mouse Pink Donut Ears Headband ($44.99 - $33.75 after discount)

Disney Stitch Statement Stud Earrings ($44 - $33 after discount)

Disney Mickey Mouse Custom Cord Bracelet ($36 - $28.80 after discount)

And this is just a taste of the amazing offerings found at Baublebar!

You can check out their full Disney collection here

World Princess Week Merch:

Earlier this week, Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to attend a special Disney Consumer Products presentation full of amazing merchandise arriving just in time for World Princess Week.

Including toys, accessories, home goods, and more, you can learn more about the new products here

