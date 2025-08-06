Stitch Now Only Second to Mickey for Disney Merchandise Franchise
Character has overtaken many other famous characters to become 2nd.
Disney announced that Stitch is on track to become the company’s second-largest licensed merchandise franchise this year, trailing only behind the legendary Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Even though the original movie only grossed $273.1 million worldwide, Stitch has become the second-largest merchandise franchise at the Disney Company.
- The mischievous blue alien, known as "Experiment 626," now graces a vast array of items, from plush toys and apparel to accessories, home decor, and stationery.
- This places him ahead of a pantheon of modern Disney characters, like Simba, Elsa, Moana, Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
- Stitch's inherent charm and versatility have allowed him to be featured in everything from high-end CRISLU jewelry to Hawaiian-themed Spam cans.
- The character’s ability to be both a "diminutive agent of chaos" and a lovable symbol of 'Ohana' (family) allows for a broad and creative range of products, appealing to diverse consumer tastes and ages.
Stitch on a Cheeseboard?
- Stitch has spanned an expansive range of categories, from collectibles and apparel to everyday items like coffee mugs, cheese boards, and even perfume.
- Disney has embraced unique and unexpected partnerships that connect with fans on a deeper level.
- A collaboration with renowned artist Romero Britto resulted in vibrant, eye-catching statues that transform Stitch into a designer collectible.
- For luxury consumers, jewelry brand CRISLU created a sterling silver necklace featuring a London blue cubic zirconia stone.
- Apparel brand Cakeworthy caters to a fashion-conscious demographic with a range of themed clothing like pullover sweatshirts and flannel shirts.
- Some of other the more unique tie-ins include:
- Funko Pop! Stitch as Pineapple
- Stitch 626 Day Loungefly ear headbands
- Stitch cheese board and tools set, Paladone's SquishyGlo Silicone Light
- Spam collectible cans, Hawaiian Airlines aircraft livery, Primark in-store pop-up cafés
