Bring Home Island Vibes: Disney's Polynesian Village Releases New Resort-Inspired Merchandise

Guests visiting Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have new ways to take home the magical memories of their Walt Disney World vacations with new merchandise themed to the resort and the popular Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new collection of merchandise at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s.

Located at the BouTiki gift shop, guests staying at the resort can bring home items inspired by the island vacation vibes.

With items inspired by both the hotel and its popular Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto, the new drop includes apparel, accessories, and home goods.

Let’s take a look at the new items!

Trader Sam’s Button Down Shirt ($64.99)

Trader Sam’s Bottle Opener ($12.99)

Trader Sam’s Coaster Set ($27.99)

Trader Sam’s T-Shirt ($34.99)

Trader Sam’s Long Crew Neck ($49.99)

Polynesian Village Resort “Aloha" T-Shirt (Adult: $34.99, Youth: $26.99)

Polynesian Village Resort Ornament ($26.99)

Polynesian Village Resort Mickey Tervis Tumbler ($34.99)

Lug Polynesian Village Resort Crossbody ($65)

Polynesian Village Resort Beach Towel ($34.99)

Polynesian Village Resort Mickey Halter Top ($44.99)

Polynesian Village Resort Magnet

Polynesian Village Resort Pineapple Mug ($27.99)

Polynesian Village Resort Baseball Cap ($29.99)

Polynesian Village Resort “Aloha" Zip-Up Hoodie ($64.99)

Youth Polynesian Village Resort “Aloha" Hoodie (Youth: $39.99)

Polynesian Village Resort “Aloha" Pin ($12.99)

Contemporary Crossbody:

The Polynesian isn’t the only hotel that has new merchandise!

Disney’s Contemporary Resort, iconic for its Monorail passthrough, also has a brand new Lug crossbody featuring a design inspired by Monorail Red.

Just like the Polynesian’s line of merchandise, you’ll need to head over to the contemporary to check out the $75 accessory.

