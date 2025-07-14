Photos: Character Figurine Sets Remain A Fan-Favorite Souvenir

The packaging now appears to ditch the plastic in favor or more recyclable cardboard.

Collections of small figurines have long been a staple for fans of specific movies or character families, especially to those visiting Walt Disney World. However, in the past, they were packaged in a way that featured large amounts of plastic. Now, based on a recent visit to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the packaging has changed a bit, and is favoring more of a recyclable cardboard box that displays the figures, with wires to tie them down. Take a look at the collections we spotted on our visit below.

Disney Princesses

Guardians of the Galaxy

Winnie the Pooh

Cars

Beauty & The Beast

Monsters, Inc.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney Villains

Star Wars Sith & Jedi

Star Wars Stormtroopers

Each of the sets are currently selling for $34.99. Though we found these in the Fantasia store at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, they are available throughout the parks and hotels of the Florida resort, as well as locations at the Disneyland Resort as well.

If you can’t make it to the parks to pick up these sets, there are similar offerings available over at Disney Store, some of which you can see below.

