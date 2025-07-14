Toynk Unveils Disney Geeki Tikis Extravaganza for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Disney characters get tropical, including a new Haunted Mansion mug!

Toynk, a premier collectibles retailer, will unleash an impressive lineup of Geeki Tikis mugs, adding a unique, Polynesian-inspired twist to some of your Disney friends at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025.

What’s Happening:

Toynk, in collaboration with Beeline Creative, is bringing a diverse collection of Geeki Tikis that merge the distinctive aesthetics of tiki culture with beloved fandoms. Attendees get a first chance to purchase the unique ceramic creations, perfect for display or sipping your favorite tropical concoction.

Among these are the new Coco-Pals, inspired by the hand-carved coconut monkey souvenirs found in Hawaiian gift shops.

All of these mugs will be featured at the Toynk Booth #3849

A limited selection will also be available online at Toynk.com

All mugs are hand wash only and are made from ceramic.

The court composer Horatio Thelonious Ignacious Crustaceous Sebastian is conducting with his wand on this red Geeki Tikis mug. $35

The Aloha Goofy Geeki Tikis mug features him playing the ukelele in his tropical wear. $35

Aloha Donald Geeki Tikis mug features him drinking from a coconut in his tropical wear. $35

The Aloha Minnie Geeki Tikis mug features her enjoying a tropical drink in her aloha wear. $35

The Aloha Mickey Geeki Tikis mug features Mickey Mouse drinking from a coconut in his tropical wear. $35

The Headless Knight from the Haunted Mansion is featured on this Geeki Tikis mug. $35

The Baloo Coco-Pals mug features the loveable bear on a 32oz coconut shaped mug. $65

The Goofy Coco-Pals mug features a laughing Goofy on a 32oz coconut shaped mug. $65

