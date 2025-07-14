Toynk Unveils Disney Geeki Tikis Extravaganza for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Disney characters get tropical, including a new Haunted Mansion mug!

Toynk, a premier collectibles retailer, will unleash an impressive lineup of Geeki Tikis mugs, adding a unique, Polynesian-inspired twist to some of your Disney friends at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • Toynk, in collaboration with Beeline Creative, is bringing a diverse collection of Geeki Tikis that merge the distinctive aesthetics of tiki culture with beloved fandoms. Attendees get a first chance to purchase the unique ceramic creations, perfect for display or sipping your favorite tropical concoction.
  • Among these are the new Coco-Pals, inspired by the hand-carved coconut monkey souvenirs found in Hawaiian gift shops.
  • All of these mugs will be featured at the Toynk Booth #3849
  • A limited selection will also be available online at Toynk.com after the show, while supplies last.
  • All mugs are hand wash only and are made from ceramic.

The court composer Horatio Thelonious Ignacious Crustaceous Sebastian is conducting with his wand on this red Geeki Tikis mug. $35

The Aloha Goofy Geeki Tikis mug features him playing the ukelele in his tropical wear. $35

Aloha Donald Geeki Tikis mug features him drinking from a coconut in his tropical wear. $35

The Aloha Minnie Geeki Tikis mug features her enjoying a tropical drink in her aloha wear. $35

The Aloha Mickey Geeki Tikis mug features Mickey Mouse drinking from a coconut in his tropical wear. $35

The Headless Knight from the Haunted Mansion is featured on this Geeki Tikis mug. $35

The Baloo Coco-Pals mug features the loveable bear on a 32oz coconut shaped mug. $65

The Goofy Coco-Pals mug features a laughing Goofy on a 32oz coconut shaped mug. $65

