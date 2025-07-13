Decorate the Disney Way! The 2025 Sketchbook Ornament Collection Debuts at Disney Store

This year the assortment spotlights Disneyland's 70th Anniversary, The Haunted Mansion, movie magic and so much more!

Now that we’re beyond the halfway point of the year, Disney Store is celebrating Christmas in July with the release of their 2025 Sketchbook Ornaments! The first wave of collectibles features several new designs and some returning favorites giving fans a chance to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It may only be July, but at Disney Store they are already thinking about Christmas and Winter Holiday magic! The first wave of Disney Sketchbook Ornaments have arrived online and feature the characters and enchanting locations we know and love.

This year the focus is on the Disneyland 70th Anniversary celebration with 10 incredible styles that pay homage to the history of the resort.

Minnie Mouse Figural Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

The Haunted Mansion is also in the spotlight with returning favorites including Madame Leota and the departed souls from the Stretching Room portraits.

Quicksand Men Sketchbook Ornament - The Haunted Mansion

As always, there are new offerings commemorating milestone anniversaries for characters and films such as Pluto (95th), Cinderella (75th), and A Goofy Movie (30th).

Pluto Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - 95th Anniversary - Limited Release

Whether you’re looking for styles to decorate your Christmas tree or just want a gorgeous piece for your display case, these Sketchbook Ornaments are a wonderful addition to any Disney collection.

The 2025 Sketchbook Ornaments collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$49.99.

is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$49.99. Links to the new items can be found below!

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $85+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland Ticket Book Blown Glass Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection Figural Ornament Set

Sleeping Beauty Castle Glass Ball Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Sleeping Beauty Castle Key Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Figural Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mobile Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle in Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Hat Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Balloon Light-Up Popcorn Bucket Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Milestone Anniversaries

A Goofy Movie Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - 30th Anniversary - Limited Release

Pinocchio Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - 85th Anniversary - Limited Release

Cinderella Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - 75th Anniversary - Limited Release

Duke Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - Fantasia 2000 25th Anniversary - Limited Release

Movie Magic

Cinderella and Fairy Godmother Sketchbook Ornament

Kermit and Miss Piggy Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - The Muppet Christmas Carol

Mary Poppins Sketchbook Ornament

Tinker Bell Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - Peter Pan

Miguel and Dante Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - Coco

Haunted Mansion

Madame Leota Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - The Haunted Mansion

Constance Hatchaway Sketchbook Ornament - The Haunted Mansion

Alexander Nitrokoff Sketchbook Ornament - The Haunted Mansion

Sally Slater Sketchbook Ornament - The Haunted Mansion

Caretaker and Dog Light Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - The Haunted Mansion

Star Wars

Tatooine, Kashyyyk and Geonosis Starbucks ® Mug Ornament Set - Discovery Series - Star Wars

Disney Parks

Orange Bird Sketchbook Ornament - EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament - Rainbow - Disney Pride Collection

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament - Space Mountain - Disneyland

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament - Space Mountain - Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament - Disneyland 2025

