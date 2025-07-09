More than 50 Disney Designs Coming to the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere
Hallmark is kicking off the festive season early with its Keepsake Ornament Premiere, running from July 12th to the 20th. They promise to unveil a treasure trove of new Keepsake Ornaments, bringing beloved characters and iconic moments from across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars universes right to your holiday tree.
What’s Happening
- The Keepsake Ornament Premiere will introduce more than 250 new ornaments from the 2025 collection, featuring a variety of themes including Disney characters and icons.
- To our count, about 55 ornaments premiering on July 12 are Disney themed.
- Many ornaments tend to sell out quickly, so creating a Wish List is recommended to secure highly anticipated designs.
- Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club members can enjoy special benefits, such as exclusive ornaments and early in-store shopping starting July 11th.
Ornaments debuting at the Keepsake Ornament Premiere include:
Disneyland 70th Anniversary A Magical Celebration Musical Ornament With Light ($61.99)
Disney Mickey and Friends Disney's Electrical Parade Musical Ornament With Light ($40.99)
Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection Disneyland Manor Tree Topper With Light and Sound ($164.99)
Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Opera Singers Ornament With Light and Sound ($55.99)
Disney The Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Ornament With Light ($30.99)
Disneyland King Arthur Carrousel Ride Around the Kingdom Ornament ($30.99)
Disney The Muppets Kermit's Rainbow Connection Musical Ornament With Motion ($55.99)
Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World Ornament ($25.99)
Disney/Pixar Toy Story Collection Buzz Lightyear Ornament With Light and Sound ($43.99)
Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Ahsoka Tano™ Ornament ($27.99)
Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Chopper™ Ornament With Sound ($27.99)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ A-Wing Fighter™ Ornament ($30.99)
Other Star Wars Designs:
- Mini Star Wars™ Darth Vader™ ShowToppers Musical Tree Topper With Light, 3" ($37.99)
- Mini Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ Rebel Snowspeeder™ Ornament, 0.25" ($13.99)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Grogu™ With Mudhorn Signet Ornament ($24.99)
- Mini Star Wars™ Death Star™ Ornament, 1.5" ($13.99)
- Mini Star Wars™ Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™ Ornament, 0.75" ($13.99)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens™ 10th Anniversary Darth Vader™ Pyre Helmet Ornament ($24.99)
- Mini Star Wars: The Galactic Empire™ Fabric Tree Skirt, 12" ($20.99)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Jedi™ General Anakin Skywalker™ Ornament ($27.99)
Disney Mickey Mouse A Year of Disney Magic 2025 Ornament ($22.99)
Other Mickey Mouse Ornaments:
- Disney Chip and Dale Candy Cane Catapult Ornament ($25.99)
- Disney All About Mickey! Gardener Mickey Ornament ($20.99)
- Disney Mickey and Friends Sending Season's Greetings Papercraft Ornament ($24.99)
- Disney Mickey Mouse From Sketch to Screen Ornament $30.99
- Disney Minnie Mouse Sunny Chic Ornament ($20.99)
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Santa Jack Skellington Nutcracker Ornament ($31.99)
Other Nightmare Before Christmas Ornaments:
- Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Citizens of Halloween Town Ornaments, Set of 4 ($84.99)
- Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas This Is Halloween Ornament With Light ($30.99)
- Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Christmas Town Countdown Musical Ornament With Light and Motion ($55.99)
Disney Winnie the Pooh Up for Adventure Ornament With Light ($33.99)
Other Winnie-The-Pooh Ornaments:
Disney Cinderella We Can Do It! Ornament ($28.99)
Other Disney Princess Ornaments:
- Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle With the Wardrobe Ornament ($30.99)
- Disney Cinderella A Lovely Dress for Cinderelly Musical Ornament ($28.99)
- Disney The Little Mermaid A Fin-tastic Friendship Ornament ($25.99)
- Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel and the Prince Ornament With Sound ($34.99)
- Disney Moana Setting Sail Papercraft Ornament ($25.99)
Disney/Pixar Elio Solís Ornament ($28.99)
Other Pixar Ornaments:
- Disney/Pixar Cars Mater Ornament With Sound and Motion ($56.99)
- Disney/Pixar Precious Moments Up Carl and Ellie Porcelain Ornament ($55.99)
- Disney/Pixar Toy Story Collection Sheriff Woody Ornament With Light and Sound ($43.99)
- Disney/Pixar Toy Story Sid Phillips Ornament ($24.99)
- Disney/Pixar Wall-E A Wall-E, Joll-E Holiday Ornament ($24.99)
Disney The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad The Headless Horseman Ornament ($28.99)
Miscellaneous:
- Disney Hocus Pocus Tonight We Fly! Ornament ($25.99)
- Disney Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary Spaghetti Supper Ornament ($33.99)
- Disney Alice in Wonderland and the Cheshire Cat Ornament With Light ($33.99)
- Disney Lilo & Stitch Experiment 626 Funko POP!® Ornament With Light ($33.99)
- Disney Pinocchio 85th Anniversary Geppetto’s Wish Come True Papercraft Ornament With Light ($27.99)
- Disney Precious Moments Tinker Bell Porcelain Ornament ($43.99)