More than 50 Disney Designs Coming to the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere

Explore plenty of new Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel Keepsake Ornaments!

Hallmark is kicking off the festive season early with its Keepsake Ornament Premiere, running from July 12th to the 20th. They promise to unveil a treasure trove of new Keepsake Ornaments, bringing beloved characters and iconic moments from across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars universes right to your holiday tree.

What’s Happening

The Keepsake Ornament Premiere will introduce more than 250 new ornaments from the 2025 collection, featuring a variety of themes including Disney characters and icons.

To our count, about 55 ornaments premiering on July 12 are Disney themed.

Many ornaments tend to sell out quickly, so creating a Wish List is recommended to secure highly anticipated designs.

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club members can enjoy special benefits, such as exclusive ornaments and early in-store shopping starting July 11th.

Ornaments debuting at the Keepsake Ornament Premiere include:

Disneyland 70th Anniversary A Magical Celebration Musical Ornament With Light ($61.99)

Disney Mickey and Friends Disney's Electrical Parade Musical Ornament With Light ($40.99)

Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection Disneyland Manor Tree Topper With Light and Sound ($164.99)

Disney The Haunted Mansion Collection The Opera Singers Ornament With Light and Sound ($55.99)

Disney The Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Ornament With Light ($30.99)

Disneyland King Arthur Carrousel Ride Around the Kingdom Ornament ($30.99)

Disney The Muppets Kermit's Rainbow Connection Musical Ornament With Motion ($55.99)

Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World Ornament ($25.99)

Disney/Pixar Toy Story Collection Buzz Lightyear Ornament With Light and Sound ($43.99)

Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Ahsoka Tano™ Ornament ($27.99)

Star Wars: Ahsoka™ Chopper™ Ornament With Sound ($27.99)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ A-Wing Fighter™ Ornament ($30.99)

Disney Mickey Mouse A Year of Disney Magic 2025 Ornament ($22.99)

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Santa Jack Skellington Nutcracker Ornament ($31.99)

Disney Winnie the Pooh Up for Adventure Ornament With Light ($33.99)

Disney Cinderella We Can Do It! Ornament ($28.99)

Disney/Pixar Elio Solís Ornament ($28.99)

Disney The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad The Headless Horseman Ornament ($28.99)

