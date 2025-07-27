Gifts from The Grid: New TRON: Lightcycle/Run Merchandise Arrives at Magic Kingdom

Over at Magic Kingdom, new products themed to TRON: Lightcycle/Run have appeared, giving fans a chance to commemorate their thrilling trip to The Grid.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World

The new collection includes mostly apparel and one reusable tumbler that embrace the clean and bold color scheme of the attraction.

Of course, the iconic lightcycle is heavily featured in the new products.

Let’s take a look at the new items:

TRON Lightcycle/Run Button Up ($64.99)

TRON Lightcycle/Run Women’s Logo V-Neck ($34.99)

TRON Lightcycle/Run T-Shirt ($34.99)

TRON Lightcycle/Run Hoodie ($69.99)

TRON Lightcycle/Run Baseball Jersey ($49.99)

TRON Lightcycle/Run Reusable Cold Cup ($29.99)

You can find these items at the Tomorrowland Launch Depot now! As of right now, these items are only available in the parks, but keep your eye out on Disney Store for upcoming launches.

TRON: Ares at SDCC:

We are just a few months away from the third entry into Disney’s beloved sci-fi series TRON.

During a special presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were surprised with an incredible laser display as Disney debuted the first single from TRON: Ares official soundtrack.

official soundtrack. Nine Inch Nails were tapped to score the upcoming epic, and this is our first full taste of what’s to come for the film.

You can read more here

Read More Walt Disney World: