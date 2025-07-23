Mind-Blowing Soccer Tricks Entertain Guests at Epcot's Germany Pavillion
Featuring German football freestyler and prominent YouTuber Camill Hauser.
German Football Freestyler and YouTuber Camill Hauser is currently bringing his mesmerizing display of tricks and creative expression as part of the Freestyle Soccer Duo at the Germany Pavilion at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The Freestyle Soccer Duo, featuring Kjell and Camill, are currently entertaining guests at EPCOT's Germany Pavilion.
- Currently they are scheduled daily (Fri-Tue) at 12:40 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:35 PM, 3:55 PM, 5:00 PM, 6:05 PM.
- Shows are scheduled until August 12.
- Their performance showcases a wide range of individual freestyle soccer tricks, including intricate juggling with various body parts (feet, knees, chest, shoulders, head), ground moves while sitting or lying down, and impressive ball control like balancing the ball on their forehead or neck.
- Camill Hauser is a well traveled football freestyler in Europe, making appearances such as VfB Stuttgart, Schalke 04, FC Bayern München, London Stadium, Allianz Arena, and Veltins Arena.
- He’s also one Germany's biggest content creators in the field of football on social media.
Disney and Soccer:
- The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort hosts various soccer events and tournaments, including the Disney Junior Soccer Showcase, Disney Season Kickoff Soccer Tournament, and the Walt Disney World Pro Soccer Classic, which is an annual preseason soccer tournament for North American clubs.
- A specialty shop named Pelé Soccer, dedicated to the legendary soccer player, is located at Disney Springs, offering official club jerseys, gear, cleats, and apparel.
- The classic 1971 Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks features a memorable animated soccer match on the Island of Naboombu.
- Sport Goofy in Soccermania is an animated television special from 1987 where Goofy coaches Huey, Dewey, and Louie's soccer team, the "McDuck Greenbacks."
- The Goal! film trilogy, distributed by Disney's international arm, follows the rags-to-riches story of Santiago Muñez, a young soccer player discovered by a scout who goes on to play for Newcastle United and Real Madrid, culminating in the FIFA World Cup.
