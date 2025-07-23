Disney’s Pop Century Resort Begins a Retro-Inspired Lobby Transformation

Construction is expected to take place through October 2025.
The lobby of Disney’s Pop Century Resort is undergoing a refurbishment that will bring in a new retro-inspired design.

  • The popular Walt Disney World value resort, Pop Century, is now over 20 years old – so the time is ripe for a remodel of many of its facilities.
  • The resort’s shopping and dining area, Everything Pop, got a complete remodel last year, adding groovy colors alongside a more sleek, modern design.
  • Alongside the remodel came the addition of a dedicated coffee shop to the food court area.
  • The resort’s rooms have also seen a slight update from their previous iteration.
  • Now, it’s the lobby’s turn. According to DisneyWorld.com, the lobby of Disney’s Pop Century Resort will be getting a retro-inspired refresh.
  • This refurbishment has already begun and is expected to last through early October 2025.
  • During construction, the lobby will remain open and all amenities will still be available. Of course, guests may hear or see maintenance in the area until work is complete.
  • Room refurbishments are also continuing at the resort through mid-February 2026.
