Disney’s Pop Century Resort Begins a Retro-Inspired Lobby Transformation
Construction is expected to take place through October 2025.
The lobby of Disney’s Pop Century Resort is undergoing a refurbishment that will bring in a new retro-inspired design.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Walt Disney World value resort, Pop Century, is now over 20 years old – so the time is ripe for a remodel of many of its facilities.
- The resort’s shopping and dining area, Everything Pop, got a complete remodel last year, adding groovy colors alongside a more sleek, modern design.
- Alongside the remodel came the addition of a dedicated coffee shop to the food court area.
- The resort’s rooms have also seen a slight update from their previous iteration.
- Now, it’s the lobby’s turn. According to DisneyWorld.com, the lobby of Disney’s Pop Century Resort will be getting a retro-inspired refresh.
- This refurbishment has already begun and is expected to last through early October 2025.
- During construction, the lobby will remain open and all amenities will still be available. Of course, guests may hear or see maintenance in the area until work is complete.
- Room refurbishments are also continuing at the resort through mid-February 2026.
- Whether you want to stay at Pop Century during the refurbishment or perhaps try out a different Walt Disney World hotel, contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A woman was arrested at the Magic Kingdom after an altercation surrounding parade viewing ended up with a young girl being injured.
- The fan-favorite Diver Lock-Out Chamber presentation has returned to The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT for the first time in a number of years.
- Ashley Eckstein is living another dream come true as she lends her voice to a classic Disney character in Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away.
- The Magic of Disney Animation is officially coming back to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as the entire Animation Courtyard area is set to be transformed into The Walt Disney Studios.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com