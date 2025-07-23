Magic Kingdom Mayhem: A Woman was Arrested and a 17-Year-Old was Injured in Parade Spot Viewing Altercation
The scuffle occured on the evening of Monday, July 21st.
A woman was arrested at the Magic Kingdom after an altercation surrounding parade viewing ended up with a young girl being injured.
What’s Happening:
- WFTV9 is reporting that a woman was arrested after an altercation at Walt Disney World resulted in the injury of a 17-year-old girl.
- According to the news source, the woman, named Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri, allegedly tried to make space at a parade viewing area near Cinderella Castle, putting her hands on the victim.
- The victim reported to the police that she told Zapata-Echeverri not to touch her, but, after the girl moved to allow someone to pass her, the woman supposedly grabbed the girl and pulled her to the side.
- The action left the young guest with a bruise and nail marks.
- According to Zapata-Echeverri, the young victim had been blocking her from meeting her daughter, refusing to move from “her spot."
- Police had Zapata-Echeverri demonstrate to police officers how she moved the young girl out of the way, however, the action didn’t account for the abrasions on the young girl's arm.
- Zapata-Echeverri is facing a child abuse charge.
- It’s unfortunate that situations like this occur at the Disney Parks. While a day at Walt Disney World may be exhausting, there is never an excuse to get physical with anyone, much less a child.
- If you ever feel unsafe within the parks, make sure you let a cast member know.
Disney Starlight Parade:
- While not worth getting arrested for, Magic Kingdom’s Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade is finally here.
- Officially debuting on Sunday, the nighttime parade brings guests through the magical worlds of Pinocchio, Wish, Encanto, Frozen II, Moana, and more!
- You can learn more about the parade here.
