Magic Kingdom Mayhem: A Woman was Arrested and a 17-Year-Old was Injured in Parade Spot Viewing Altercation

The scuffle occured on the evening of Monday, July 21st.

A woman was arrested at the Magic Kingdom after an altercation surrounding parade viewing ended up with a young girl being injured.

What’s Happening:

WFTV9 Walt Disney World

According to the news source, the woman, named Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri, allegedly tried to make space at a parade viewing area near Cinderella Castle, putting her hands on the victim.

The victim reported to the police that she told Zapata-Echeverri not to touch her, but, after the girl moved to allow someone to pass her, the woman supposedly grabbed the girl and pulled her to the side.

The action left the young guest with a bruise and nail marks.

According to Zapata-Echeverri, the young victim had been blocking her from meeting her daughter, refusing to move from “her spot."

Police had Zapata-Echeverri demonstrate to police officers how she moved the young girl out of the way, however, the action didn’t account for the abrasions on the young girl's arm.

Zapata-Echeverri is facing a child abuse charge.

It’s unfortunate that situations like this occur at the Disney Parks. While a day at Walt Disney World may be exhausting, there is never an excuse to get physical with anyone, much less a child.

If you ever feel unsafe within the parks, make sure you let a cast member know.

