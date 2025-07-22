Ashley Eckstein Reacts to Hearing Herself as the Blue Fairy in New Disney Parade
The Clone Wars star shares a dream-come-true moment as her voice ushers in Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away at Magic Kingdom Park.
Ashley Eckstein is living another dream come true as she lends her voice to a classic Disney character in Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away.
- Walt Disney World’s new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away, reunites Disney fans with classic and contemporary characters.
- Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein rose to fame as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and she’s been an integral part of Star Wars and Disney fan events ever since.
- Eckstein often tells of growing up near Walt Disney World, the daughter of a Cast Member, and how her first venture into show business came as an entertainment performer in Disney’s theme parks, including performing in parades.
- Now a seasoned voice actress, Ashley Eckstein’s talents can be heard in Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away as the voice of the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio, who ushers in the parade in tribute to the original Main Street Electrical Parade.
- Ashley Eckstein took to Instagram to share her reaction to experiencing the parade for the first time, sharing a clip of her voice emanating from the float.
