Scaffolding Almost Down at EPCOT’s Italy Pavilion as St. Mark’s Campanile Restoration Nears Completion
Walt Disney World’s tribute to Venice’s iconic bell tower will soon return to its full glory after months of careful facade maintenance.
It’s una bella giornata at EPCOT where scaffolding is slowly coming down around the Italy Pavilion’s landmark, St. Mark’s Campanile.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s tribute to Italy in World Showcase will soon look pristine as restoration work on St. Mark’s Campanile nears completion.
- This project began in February with tall scaffolding around the base of the tower to hide equipment as crews worked to maintain the icon’s detail.
- Regular facade maintenance work is part of Walt Disney World’s secret to maintaining an eternally pristine appearance. While the base of the landmark was obstructed, most of the tower remained visible throughout the project’s construction.
- Disney’s recreation of St. Mark’s Campanile stands 83 feet tall compared to the Venice landmark that inspired it, which is 323 feet tall.
- Venice’s tower was built in the 9th century and served several purposes, including a watchtower to protect from invasion, a landmark to guide ships into port, and as a bell tower.
- The original St. Mark’s Campanile collapsed in 1902. Work immediately began to reconstruct the tower, which was completed in 1912. Disney’s scale replica opened 70 years later in 1982.
- A trip to Venice to see the real St. Mark’s Campanile isn’t possible for everyone. Still, thanks to World Showcase at EPCOT, visitors can marvel at this Renaissance wonder in a pavilion that also features homages to the Doge's Palace, Columns of San Marco and San Todaro, the Ponte della Paglia, and Rome's Trevi Fountain.
