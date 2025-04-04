Photos: New Coffee Shop Opens with Delicious Treats at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

As previously announced, Pop Century guests can now enjoy some speciality beverages and snacks at this new coffee shop within Everything Pop.
The remodel of Everything Pop Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort is officially complete with the promised debut of a brand-new coffee shop.

The unnamed coffee shop, a part of the food court at the Walt Disney World Resort hotel, opened this past week – offering guests a variety of delicious pastries and coffee beverages, provided by Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. You’ll find the coffee shop just in front of the main food court area as you approach from the gift shop. Here’s a look at the menu and some of the treats available.

Many of these new items were shared today by the Disney Eats Instagram, which you can get a full look at here.

In addition to some new treats, guests can also get their hands on a Mickey Ice Cream Truck novelty item, which was previously available at the Disneyland Resort. The Ice Cream Truck Sundae comes with choice of soft-serve with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, cherries, and SNICKERS bar pieces served in Mickey’s Ice Cream Truck.

Walt Disney World Resort Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad was even on hand to show off the new novelty item.

